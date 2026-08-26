Archbishop Gallagher’s delicate diplomatic mission to Moscow

The Holy See's “foreign minister” is visiting Russia to keep dialogue open amid the ongoing war and address the vacant Archdiocese of Moscow.
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's “foreign minister,” is visiting Moscow this week from August 24 to 28, 2026. Politically, the Vatican has repeatedly expressed its desire to keep dialogue with Russia open despite the interminable war in Ukraine. But the motive for his visit is also ecclesial. The Archdiocese of the Mother of God at Moscow, which covers Moscow and European Russia, has been without an archbishop for nearly four months.
Gallagher’s visit to Moscow is the first of its kind since 2021. He is the first high-ranking papal diplomat to travel to Russia since the Russian army began its large-scale offensive in Ukraine in February 2022. Pope Francis entrusted Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with a diplomatic mission of sorts starting in 2023. However, Zuppi's work falls under a different, more informal and humanitarian framework; he hasn't been acting within the structure of official papal diplomacy.