Just under 4 weeks until Fulton Sheen is beatified!

Venerable Fulton Sheen is about to be declared Blessed Fulton Sheen, with his beatification coming up in St. Louis on September 24.

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He was a pioneering televangelist, a brilliant speaker, and a Catholic bishop. And now, Venerable Fulton Sheen is about to receive a new title as Blessed Fulton Sheen, with his beatification coming up in St. Louis on September 24.

The beatification falls on the feast of Our Lady of Mercy, a fitting date for the archbishop known for his deep devotion to the Blessed Mother.

What you need to know

When: Thursday, September 24, 2026 Where: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis Doors open: 8:00 a.m. Celebrate Sheen Show: 10:00 a.m. Processional: 1:30 p.m. Mass: 2:00 p.m. Veneration of relics: 4–6 p.m. All times are CDT.

Tickets are still available for the event: Get yours here.

A Beatification ticket provides access to the Expo, Adoration and Confession, Mass, and public events. All events will be broadcast and livestreamed.

The Diocese of Peoria, where Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen was ordained a priest, is hosting events leading up to his beatification, including a weeklong pilgrimage, Anniversary Mass of his ordination, and Holy Hour Novena. You can see the full schedule of events and register to attend here.

While Archbishop Sheen is buried in Peoria, the Beatification Mass will be held in St. Louis as the venue can accommodate a large number of attendees indoors and is in close proximity to the Diocese of Peoria. Cardinal Luis Tagle will preside at the Mass as Pope Leo XIV's representative.

What to expect

If you’re heading to the beatification, expect a joyful celebration of faith and the life of Fulton Sheen from thousands of Catholics from around the world! The venue can hold more than 65,000 people, and tens of thousands of Catholics are expected to attend the historic celebration.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a pause from 1-4 p.m. for Mass, attendees can visit the Sheen Expo in Hall 4 at The Dome, where over 100 Catholic exhibitors will be featuring books, artwork, religious gifts, and ministry resources. This event is adjacent to Hall 3, which is set aside for Eucharistic Adoration and Confession throughout the day.

Starting at 10 a.m., you can attend the “Celebrate Sheen” show, which will bring together speakers and musicians to honor Archbishop Sheen, to pray together, and to be inspired by his life and holiness. The Sheen Foundation notes:

A beatification is not primarily about honoring the individual being beatified. Archbishop Sheen is already with the Lord. Rather, a beatification is a gift to the Church. Celebrate Sheen is an opportunity to receive that gift with grateful hearts and renewed faith.

Katie Prejean McGrady, host of The Catholic Channel on SiriusXM, and Msgr. Roger Landry, Archbishop Fulton Sheen's successor as National Director of The Pontifical Mission Societies, will guide the program.

Featured speakers include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop Emeritus of New York, and Sr. Josephine Garrett, CSFN, nationally known Catholic speaker and author. Acclaimed Catholic recording artist Matt Maher and Dave and Lauren Moore of the Catholic Music Initiative will perform music to help prepare hearts for the sacred liturgy and unite thousands of pilgrims in prayer and praise.

Parents and teachers: Want to help children learn more about the future Blessed? Catholic writer and educator Katherine Bogner has created a helpful Fulton Sheen curriculum with plenty of activities for kids.