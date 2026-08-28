New British ambassador to Holy See meets with Pope

Tammy Sandhu is taking up her first role as ambassador at a time when Catholicism is gaining renewed visibility in her nation.

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On Friday 28 August 2026, Pope Leo XIV received the new Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Holy See, Tarandip Kaur Sandhu, in audience at the Vatican, on the occasion of the presentation of her credentials. The British diplomat thus officially takes up her new post, her first as an ambassador.

Born on March 6, 1982, in Leicester, UK, Tarandip Kaur Sandhu – who is commonly known as Tammy Sandhu – is married and has one daughter. She spent part of her school years at Li Po Chun United World College in Hong Kong, before studying English literature at the University of Warwick, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree. She then continued her studies at University College London (UCL) in England, where she obtained a master’s degree in international public policy.

Sandhu began her diplomatic career in 2005 when she joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the UK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She initially worked in the parliamentary relations department from 2005 to 2007, then in the counter-terrorism department from 2007 to 2008. Following her initial experience in central government, she was appointed Second Secretary at the British Embassy in Morocco, where she served from 2009 to 2012.

In 2012, she joined the United Kingdom’s Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels as Deputy Spokesperson, a post she held until 2014. At that time, the United Kingdom was still a member of the EU. She was subsequently appointed Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the International Trade Department in Chennai (formerly Madras), India, from 2014 to 2017. On her return to London, she worked in the Foreign Office’s Human Resources Directorate between 2017 and 2020.

In 2020, she became Director of the Ethnic and Racial Diversity Unit. She then continued her career in the United States, where she was appointed Deputy Consul-General in San Francisco from 2021 to 2023, and subsequently Consul-General in the same city until 2025. Her post at the Vatican is therefore her first role as an ambassador.

Renewed visibility of Catholicism

The United Kingdom, a country where Catholicism was once highly persecuted, has seen the Catholic Church rise in visibility in recent years, particularly in the context of the beatification of Cardinal John Henry Newman. This celebration prompted a visit by Benedict XVI to the country in 2010, the last such visit by a pope to date. Cardinal Newman was subsequently canonized by Pope Francis in 2019, and then elevated to the rank of Doctor of the Church by Pope Leo XIV on November 1, 2025.

King Charles III was received by Leo XIV at the Vatican on October 23, 2025, in a visit with much fanfare, including him receiving the title of “royal confrere” of the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls. This title, reserved for British sovereigns, had fallen into disuse since the Anglican schism of 1534.

The current prime minister of England was raised Catholic.