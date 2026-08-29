Pope praises monarch who lived in Maryland through WWII

Norway's King Harald V died this week at age 89. He was the last reigning European monarch to have lived through World War II; he and his mother fled to the United States when the Nazis arrived.

Copy link Archive article share on :

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to King Harald V, praising the Norwegian monarch’s "devoted service to the realm," in a message released the day of his death. The King passed away August 28, 2026, at the age of 89. The monarch’s 35-year reign earned him great popularity in this predominantly Lutheran country, where the small Catholic minority is growing significantly.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of your father King Harald V, and I send heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the members of the Royal Family and all in the nation,” wrote Leo XIV in this message addressed to the new King Haakon VIII of Norway, whose reign thus began immediately.

“Mindful of his many years of devoted service to the realm, which I hope will continue to bear fruit, I offer the assurance of my prayers for the eternal rest of the late King,” the Pontiff stated. He also invoked divine blessings of consolation and peace “upon the Norwegian people and all who mourn his loss.”

Last reigning monarch to have lived through WWII

Born on February 21, 1937, Harald V was the last reigning European monarch to have personally experienced the Second World War – bearing in mind that the last King of Bulgaria, Simeon II, who is still alive, abdicated in 1946.

When Nazi Germany invaded Norway in 1940, when Harald was just three years old, his father, Crown Prince Olav, and his grandfather, King Haakon VII, fled to Britain to lead the Norwegian government-in-exile. Harald, meanwhile, left with his mother, Princess Märtha, first to Sweden and then to the United States.

He spent several years there, notably in Maryland, before returning to Norway in 1945. Prior to this, he attended the swearing-in ceremony marking the start of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fourth term, who passed away a few weeks later.

After the war, Prince Harald reintegrated into Norwegian society and became a keen sailor, competing in several Olympic Games. He even served as the flag-bearer for the Norwegian delegation at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. That same year, following a long period of tension with his father, he succeeded in marrying Sonja Haraldsen, a "commoner" whom he had known since his school days.

Having become king upon the death of Olav V in January 1991, Harald embarked on a long reign of over 35 years. His reign was characterized by a more modern monarchy that was closer to the people, with a passion for ice sports that reached its peak at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer.

He also distinguished himself through his role during the major crises faced by Norway, particularly in the wake of the 2011 terrorist attacks. In 2024, despite his health having become frail, he still rejected the idea of abdicating, recalling that his royal oath was a lifelong commitment.

A Catholic Church: a minority but growing

Leo XIV’s message resonates particularly strongly in a country where Catholicism remains a minority faith, yet is undergoing remarkable growth (see article below on Sigrid Undset's home parish). The Catholic Church in Norway now has around 166,000 registered Catholics – about 3% of the population – spread across 41 parishes. One of its bishops preached the Lenten retreat to the Pope and Curia last year.

It is also profoundly shaped by immigration: According to the Catholic Church in Norway, just over a third of its registered members were born in the country. Like neighboring Sweden, Catholicism in Norway has seen a trend over the past 20 years not only in the number of the faithful, but also in the number of parishes and priests.

The Lutheran community, which once held the status of State Church, remains the majority denomination but is seeing its membership decline, with around 61% of the population affiliated to it, compared with 73% just 10 years ago. Very few people attend services with the Lutheran church, which is known for its highly progressive views.

Norway, which was visited by John Paul II during his 1989 tour of Scandinavia, could be the destination for a papal visit in the coming years. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, travelled there in January 2025 to preside over the episcopal ordination of Bishop Fredrik Hansen, Coadjutor Bishop of Oslo. The Vatican’s “number two” was received on that occasion by King Harald V in person, as seen in the photo above.

Bishops had just visited the Vatican

Just this week, on Wednesday, August 26, Pope Leo XIV received in audience the Lutheran bishops of Norway. The Pope highlighted the examples of Saint Olav, who lived between 995 and 1030, King of Norway, martyr and the country’s national patron saint, and of Saint Sunniva, martyr and patron saint of Western Norway.

He spoke of their witness to the "transforming power of charity."