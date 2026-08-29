Pope to US volunteers: Prayer and social justice inseparable

In greeting a group from the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Pope Leo noted Augustine's teaching that God will not be outdone in generosity to those who serve the poor.

Pope Leo XIV on August 28 addressed a delegation from one of the most active charities in the United States, present also around the world, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. He drew from both the saint whose name guides the charity, and St. Augustine, especially as it was the latter's feast day.

In 1833, Blessed Frédéric Ozanam, founded the Society of St. Vincent de Paul after witnessing the appalling condition of the poor in Paris at the time. The Society he founded was composed of lay people , and quickly spread throughout the world.

The Pope's address to members from the US noted how their service to the Society is service "to your brothers and sisters across the United States of America."

... I encourage you to deepen your relationship with our Lord so that his grace may continue to guide and strengthen your service. Saint Vincent de Paul demonstrated that prayer and social justice are not merely complementary but are in fact inseparable. It is therefore my hope that you will continually turn to your heavenly patron in order to follow his example and seek his intercession.

Moreover, as I recalled in Dilexi Te, Saint Augustine taught the Christocentric nature of care for the poor and held that God will not be outdone in generosity to those who serve them. We therefore believe that caring for others, when motivated by love, not only helps those in need, but also opens the heart of the giver to God’s grace (cf. no. 46). Dear friends, I urge you, then, always to give of yourselves. In this way, the Lord’s grace will steadily purify your hearts and minds, and you will more readily recognize Christ in your neighbour, both in those you serve and in those with whom you work.