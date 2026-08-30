Massacre in a church in Haiti: Pope prays for safety

"I make a heartfelt appeal to all those in positions of authority to take concrete steps in order to ensure the safety of the population and put an end to all forms of violence."

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While Haiti is submerged in ongoing violence, a report of a particularly gruesome event has brought an appeal from Pope Leo.

On August 23, some 150 gang members attacked a village that overlooks the capital Port-au-Prince. The gang opened fire on people on the streets, and when the residents tried to escape into a Protestant church, some were killed in its courtyard. As many as 47 people were killed in the attack, another 50 kidnapped, and some 2,500 people fled their homes, some of which were set on fire.

Pope Leo spoke about the situation after praying the midday Angelus on August 30.

Tragic reports are emerging from Haiti of the horrific massacre carried out in Kenscoff, in which numerous people have lost their lives and others taken hostage. I express my spiritual closeness to the victims and their families, and call for the immediate release of all hostages. I make a heartfelt appeal to all those in positions of authority to take concrete steps in order to ensure the safety of the population and put an end to all forms of violence.