"like a caress from the Church that accompanies and supports them."

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As the death toll continues to climb in Nepal, with thousands still missing, Pope Leo assured that he is renewing his prayers for all those affected by the massive flash flood event.

After leading the midday Angelus from Castel Gandolfo, he said:

I renew my prayers for those affected by the terrible flood that struck Nepal and Tibet. Let us pray for those who have lost their lives, for the injured, those missing, for the families and rescue workers. May the concern of everyone help to alleviate the suffering and provide the necessary aid to the people affected.

Earlier this week, Pope Leo XIV sent financial support in coordination with the Apostolic Nunciature of Nepal, to Caritas Nepal, which operates under the direction of the Apostolic Vicariate.

"This is the initial assistance that the Holy Father, as on other occasions, wanted to send to meet the immediate needs of the population,” explained the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín.

The Prefect called it "a rapid and concrete sign to convey, especially to the most vulnerable, the closeness and tenderness of the Holy Father, like a caress from the Church that accompanies and supports them."