When we think God is the one who is wrong …

Yet may we have the same sincerity as Peter, humbly telling Jesus what we truly feel, even when our hearts are confused.

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Pope Leo reflected on a passage that shows one of the first pope's most difficult moments in Scripture, drawing from it several reflections about how we should act in our own lives.

The Gospel of this Sunday recounts the twin "rebukes" -- Peter's of Jesus and Jesus' of Peter -- and Pope Leo, leading the midday Angelus from Castel Gandolfo, considered lessons to be learned from the account.

Here is a full translation of the Holy Father's commentary:

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Today’s Gospel tells us how Jesus reveals to his disciples the Mystery of his impending Passion. The Messiah, he says, must “go to Jerusalem and undergo great suffering at the hands of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised” (Mt 16:21).

What he says is a far cry from their expectations of a triumphant and powerful Messiah, with whose help they would defeat and trample their enemies (cf. Ps 108:13). Already, during the time they had spent with him, they had been amazed by so many of his deeds and words. Yet this latest message truly goes beyond all expectations. In particular, Peter expresses his disagreement and rebukes Jesus, saying to him: “‘God forbid it, Lord! This must never happen to you’” (v. 22).

Shortly before, Peter had recognized in him “the Messiah, the Son of the living God” (v. 16). Now, however, surprised and perhaps disappointed by what he hears, he rebukes him, which stands in contrast to the beautiful profession of faith he had just made. He seems to be saying, “Yes, I believe you are the Messiah, but that is not how the world is saved.” His is an outburst of zeal, certainly motivated by sincere love, and yet it gives us something to consider.

For us, too, in fact, it is not always easy to understand and accept God’s ways, especially when they are very far from our own. Then the temptation arises — against all the reasoning of faith — to think that the Lord is the one who is wrong, or worse still, that he is not listening to us or is not concerned about us. Faced with this uncertainty, Peter, even in his impulsiveness, teaches us two important things.

The first is, even in such moments, never to cease our dialogue with the Lord. Instead, we are confidently to tell him our difficulty in understanding what he is asking of us.

The second is never to judge God’s work, but rather humbly and prayerfully to listen to what he is revealing to us through his actions, even when they do not meet our expectations.

The greatness of the first of the Apostles is also evident in this.

Jesus replies: “Get behind me, Satan!” (v. 23), and explains to him and the other disciples that, to follow in his footsteps, they must deny themselves, take up their crosses, and follow him (cf. v. 24). Peter will do just that: after listening to him, he will accept the challenge and remain faithful to the words of Christ — whom he has recognized as his Redeemer — for the rest of his life, even unto martyrdom.

Let us therefore ask the Lord that we, too, in our life of faith and in our prayer, may have the same sincerity as Peter, humbly telling Jesus what we truly feel, even when our hearts are confused. At the same time, may we cultivate Peter’s own docility in accepting what Jesus asks of us beyond our expectations.