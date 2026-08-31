The packed agenda of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Rimini on Saturday, August 22, for the Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples, included a visit to an exhibition dedicated to Léon Harmel (1829–1915). The Pontiff considered the legacy of this French entrepreneur who served as an inspiration to Pope Leo XIII and influenced the development of the Church’s social doctrine.
The visit was brief — between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — and didn’t include a formal speech by the Pope. However, its inclusion in the papal itinerary held symbolic significance. The exhibition, titled “Léon Harmel: The Prophecy of an Enterprise,” was presented at the Rimini Meeting to show how Catholic social doctrine emerged during the 19th-century Industrial Revolution, drawing connections to the challenges posed by today’s technological revolution.