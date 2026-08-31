Why St. Raymond Nonnatus is a patron saint of childbirth

Many expectant women seek his heavenly intercession, praying that they will not end up in the same position as this saint's mother.

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St. Raymond Nonnatus has a unique name, one that is directly tied to the manner in which he came into this world.

His last name, "Nonnatus," is Latin and is often translated as "no birth." It is a reference to his own birth, which did not end very well for his mother.

Story behind his name

According to various records, St. Raymond had to be forcibly removed from his mother's womb, as she died during childbirth. He was able to survive, but his mother did not.

Thankfully modern medicine has improved the chances of survival of both mother and child during childbirth and the chances of dying are small in most countries.

Nevertheless, childbirth is a stressful experience, especially with a complicated birth that does happen as it normally should.

In such times, it's helpful to turn to God and to invoke the heavenly court for aid.

St. Raymond Nonnatus is one of those individuals who looks tenderly upon all pregnant women, interceding for them before God, asking for a smooth delivery.

Here is one such prayer that is often prayed as a novena before the birth of a child.

Prayer to St. Raymond Nonnatus for a safe delivery