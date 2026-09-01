A Canadian judge has cleared Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual assault allegations, ordering his accuser to pay $100,000 in damages for defamation.
Cardinal Marc Ouellet was cleared of sexual assault allegations by a Canadian court on Monday, August 31, 2026. In a 52-page decision, Justice Martin Castonguay noted that the cardinal “has been the victim of infamy and defamatory remarks.” The plaintiff will have to pay him $100,000 Canadian in damages for defamation.
The ruling brings a five-year saga to a close. In 2021, the plaintiff, Pamela Groleau, wrote to Pope Francis to accuse Cardinal Ouellet of sexual assault. According to Groleau — a former employee of the Archdiocese of Quebec — the Canadian prelate allegedly acted inappropriately toward her on four occasions between 2008 and 2010 while serving as the city's archbishop.