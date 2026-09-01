The ruling brings a five-year saga to a close. In 2021, the plaintiff, Pamela Groleau, wrote to Pope Francis to accuse Cardinal Ouellet of sexual assault. According to Groleau — a former employee of the Archdiocese of Quebec — the Canadian prelate allegedly acted inappropriately toward her on four occasions between 2008 and 2010 while serving as the city's archbishop.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet was cleared of sexual assault allegations by a Canadian court on Monday, August 31, 2026. In a 52-page decision, Justice Martin Castonguay noted that the cardinal “has been the victim of infamy and defamatory remarks.” The plaintiff will have to pay him $100,000 Canadian in damages for defamation.

A Canadian judge has cleared Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual assault allegations, ordering his accuser to pay $100,000 in damages for defamation.

Following a preliminary investigation, Pope Francis opted not to pursue the case. The Vatican determined there were “insufficient elements to open a canonical investigation for sexual assault by Cardinal Ouellet.” As a result, Groleau turned to the Canadian civil justice system in 2022.

Altering the facts

“Ms. Groleau, dissatisfied with the handling of her complaint to Pope Francis, chose to modify her version of the facts to attract public attention,” the judge wrote in his decision. He added that Cardinal Ouellet was the victim of defamatory remarks by Groleau, who changed her story “several times,” and was “neither credible nor reliable.”

The judge noted that Groleau had named Ouelett in a 2022 class-action lawsuit focusing mostly on abuse of minors, thus purposefully associating the cardinal with a crime of which he was not accused. This damaged the cardinal's reputation further, Castonguay ruled. He consequently granted the cardinal’s request for damages.

The Canadian cardinal has consistently denied the accusations. He sought $100,000 in damages from Groleau, arguing that “the enormous hype in the Catholic world [had] affected his reputation, his moral authority, and his health.”

He previously stated that if he won the lawsuit, he would donate the entire sum to an organization fighting sexual violence against Indigenous people in Canada.