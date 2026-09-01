Leo XIV appoints bishop to Chinese diocese vacant 80 years

In accordance with the agreement, the Holy See announced that Pope Leo XIV officially appointed the bishop of Datong on August 10, 2026. In a press release published earlier in the morning, the Patriotic Association (the official organ of the Catholic Church in China, not recognized by Rome) declared that Bishop Liu Honggang had previously been “elected” bishop of his diocese on April 28. Prior to this, he served as the association’s vice president in the Shanxi province.

On August 31, 2026, the Vatican press office announced the ordination of Bishop Paul Liu Honggang for the Diocese of Datong, China , with the approval of Pope Leo XIV . He’s the 19th bishop appointed under the provisional pastoral agreement signed by China and the Holy See in 2018, the terms of which remain secret. He’s the seventh Chinese bishop approved by the American pontiff.

A long-vacant diocese

The 55-year-old new bishop’s ordination Mass took place on Monday in a church in Datong, a city situated 186 miles west of Beijing. Founded by Italian Franciscans, the diocese was long administered by Belgian Scheutist missionaries prior to the Chinese Communist Revolution. It had remained officially vacant since the resignation of Bishop Frans Joosten in 1947.

According to the website Catholic-Hierarchy, a member of the Patriotic Association, Bishop Thaddeus Guo Yingong, served as bishop between 1990 and 2005. However, Rome didn’t recognize his authority.

The ordination Mass for Bishop Liu Honggang, who is the first pope-appointed bishop of the diocese in 79 years, was presided over by Bishop Shen Bin of Shanghai. He is the president of the Chinese episcopal conference (another official organ not recognized by Rome).

A product of the "official Church"

Born in 1970 in the Shanxi province, Liu Honggang joined the seminary of Fenyang in 1988 and then the National Seminary in Beijing in 1992. He received priestly ordination for the Diocese of Datong in 1996. From 1996 to 2003, he served as a pastor, later becoming the diocesan administrator following the death of Bishop Guo Yingong.