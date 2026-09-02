Hallow has a new prayer series just for college students

While The Good Life is designed especially for college and university students, the series will be available to all Hallow users.

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Hallow, the mega-popular Catholic prayer app that recently topped Apple’s charts, announced a new prayer series just for university students.

Hallow collaborated with the Franciscan University of Steubenville to put together the series, called The Good Life. So far, an introduction and two episodes have been released.

The Good Life is designed to help young-adult students pursue holiness within the context of their specific state in life, with once-a-week episodes. And it comes right on time as university students around the world settle into their fall start of term.

College can be a trying time in a young person’s faith, with newfound independence and a “party culture” at some colleges throwing off even the best-laid plans and sincere intentions. A series like The Good Life doesn’t replace personal conviction and a robust Catholic community — which students hopefully can find at the Newman Center or Catholic chaplaincy or parish nearest to their campus — but it can certainly support those things, inviting as it does the kind of thoughtful reflection and habit of prayer that can benefit students at any point in their university careers.

Hallow is known for its celebrity collaborations, with previous speakers including Mark Wahlberg and Gwen Stefani, but for this one-of-a-kind series Hallow turned to three people who live campus ministry daily and know the spiritual needs of college students very well. Fr. Dave Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University, is leading the series alongside the university’s Heather Khym, director of Ministry Formation and Vision Integration, and Jake Khym, dean of Human and Spiritual Formation.

Each week, Fr. Pivonka and the Khyms aim to break open some of the most common questions and struggles of college life, including how to pray, building authentic community and friendships, loneliness, anxiety and peace, and navigating the storms of life. Each episode will offer simple reflections from Scripture and practical ways to grow in prayer and live the good life as a college student.

The Good Life builds on Franciscan University’s ongoing partnership with Hallow, as Father Pivonka previously took part in other series, including the 90-day Daily Holy Spirit series and Francis of Assisi in Seven Days, while also regularly contributing to Hallow’s Daily Homilies. During the 2025 papal conclave, he joined Katie Prejean McGrady to lead hundreds of thousands of Catholics in prayer on Hallow.

While The Good Life is designed especially for college and university students, the series will be available to all Hallow users.