Pope speaks to bishops from Arab regions

Through parishes, schools, hospitals, and charitable works, Christians are called to “put the Gospel into practice” by welcoming and supporting those in need.

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“Do not be afraid of your smallness”: This was the encouragement offered by Pope Leo XIV to the bishops of the Conference of Latin Bishops in the Arab Regions (CELRA), who were received in audience at the Vatican on September 3, 2026. The Pope highlighted the “vast and complex reality” they face in the 17 countries under their jurisdiction, which are marked by “political, social, and religious tensions.” He urged them to continue their mission despite the small size of their communities and the hardships endured by the people under their care.

Pope Leo XIV paid special tribute to the many Christians who have died as witnesses to the faith in these regions. He mentioned Sister Leonella Sgorbati, a Consolata missionary killed in Somalia in 2006 and beatified in 2018; the Missionaries of Charity killed in Yemen in 2016; as well as “the many priests, men and women religious, and lay faithful who have given their lives in Iraq, Syria, and other lands marked by violence.”

“Their names may not be known to the world, but they are well known to God,” the Pope said, noting that their fidelity to the Gospel remains “a light for your communities and an invitation not to give in to fear or resignation.”

The pontiff expressed his hope that the presence of the Catholic Church would make “God’s closeness” visible, without being discouraged by the fragility of institutions. “The fruitfulness of the Church is not measured by numbers, structures, or resources, but by fidelity to the Gospel,” the Pontiff affirmed.

“A small community, if it is rooted in Christ, can be a valuable presence” when it “serves” rather than seeking power, when it “bears witness” rather than imposing itself, and when it “opposes force with charity” rather than responding “to violence with more violence,” insisted Leo XIV.

Through parishes, schools, hospitals, and charitable works, Christians are called to “put the Gospel into practice” by welcoming and supporting those in need.

Preserving the mission amid conflicts

Leo XIV also emphasized care for migrants, who are particularly numerous in the Gulf countries: “Defend the dignity of every person and recognize every migrant as a brother or sister,” he urged them, in a tense economic and security context due to the simmering conflict between the United States and Iran.

He called for strengthening communion among the various Churches and rites, noting that “the diversity of Christian traditions is a treasure to be lived out in unity.” He also encouraged “sincere dialogue with other Christian communities, with Muslims, and with different religious traditions.”

“Dialogue does not mean renouncing one’s own identity, but living it out without fear of encounter,” he explained, noting that where war has sown mistrust, “every gesture of esteem, collaboration, and respect can become a step toward reconciliation and peace.”

“Your mission is not simply to maintain a Christian presence, but to make Christ present,” he declared, inviting the bishops to be “voices of truth, justice, and peace,” “men of prayer,” “shepherds close to their people,” “architects of reconciliation,” and “witnesses to mercy.”

“Do not be afraid to sow without immediately seeing the fruits. The seed belongs to you; the growth belongs to God,” the Pope emphasized.