Robert Francis Prevost has several French ancestors, but he rarely visited France before his election to the papacy. According to information obtained by I.MEDIA, he made one of his few trips to the country while he was prior general of the Order of St. Augustine. He visited to explore the possibility of refounding an Augustinian community, though the project ultimately fell through. Nevertheless, he has frequently expressed a deep attachment to great French spiritual figures.
When Leo XIV discusses the roots of his spiritual life, he often points to a little-known French religious brother. During the return flight from his first apostolic journey to Turkey and Lebanon in December 2025, the Holy Father confessed how much reading Brother Lawrence of the Resurrection had influenced his interior life. The 17th-century Discalced Carmelite’s conversations and letters were collected and published as The Practice of the Presence of God.