Number of new French Catholics has caught Church by surprise

For several years, France has experienced a singular phenomenon: the number of catechumens — adults and adolescents asking for baptism — has continued to rise. This unexpected dynamic in a profoundly secularized country will receive Pope Leo XIV's up close attention during his visit to France from September 25 to 28. Here we offer you a closer look at the figures behind this trend.
Until 2022, the number of people aged 12 and older asking for baptism in France generally hovered between 5,000 and 6,000 each year. Since then, the growth has accelerated sharply. Between 2021 and 2026, the number of catechumens more than quadrupled.