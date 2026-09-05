10 Favorite Catholic magazines now in print

If you’d love to subscribe to an enjoyable Catholic magazine that comes right to your mailbox, check out these 10 great options.

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There’s nothing like a print magazine—the feel of the pages in your hand, the excitement of getting a new edition in the mail.

There are a number of excellent Catholic magazines in print, many of them focused on literature or the arts, but covering a wide range of interesting subject matter.

If you’d love to subscribe to an enjoyable Catholic print magazine, check out these 10 great options.

1 Dappled Things

Aleteia contributor Fr. Michael Rennier is also an editor for Dappled Things, and this journal affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania’s Collegium Institute feels like a needed refresher from digital media. Beauty is its focus:

Headlines are passing. Beauty matters. Why spend the day scrolling and never be up to date? Dappled Things is the hub of the new renaissance in Catholic art and literature, featuring essays, interviews, reviews, fiction, poetry, and visual art. And Oxford commas. Let’s not forget that.

Dappled Things is issued quarterly—Candlemas (late winter), Easter (spring), Sts. Peter and Paul (summer), and Mary, Queen of Angels (fall).

A print subscription, with four issues per year, is $38 per year in the U.S. and $66 internationally, with options for two-year and three-year subscriptions.

2 The Lamp

Calling itself “a Catholic journal of literature, science, the fine arts, etc.,” The Lamp is a lay-edited Catholic magazine published six times a year. Affiliated with The James Cardinal Gibbons Institute for Human Ecology at The Catholic University of America, a philosophy of “Christian humanism” is at the heart of this highbrow yet often humorous publication.

A print subscription, with six issues per year, is $65 in the U.S. and $105 internationally.

3 Logos: A Journal of Catholic Thought and Culture

The University of St. Thomas Center for Catholic Studies has published Logos for more than 25 years, offering “a sustained encounter with the claims of Catholic thought and culture” and “an interdisciplinary meeting point for scholars to publish their finest work and for readers to remain engaged in the beauty, truth, and vitality of Christianity as it is rooted in and shaped by Catholicism.”

A print subscription, with four issues per year, is $50 in the U.S. and $65 internationally.

4 St. Austin Review

Affiliated with the Thomas More College of Liberal Arts, The St. Austin Review is especially enjoyable for people who are avid readers, with its focus on literary essays. Here’s its background:

The St. Austin Review (StAR) is an international journal of Catholic culture, literature, and ideas. In its pages, printed every two months, some of the brightest and most vigorous minds around meet to explore the people, ideas, movements, and events that shape and misshape our world.

A print subscription, with six issues per year, is $60 per year and $100 internationally.

5 Gilbert!

The Society of Gilbert Keith Chesterton publishes Gilbert!, dedicated to the life, works and wit of Chesterton, with plenty of overlap with other cultural and literary topics.

A print subscription, with six issues per year, is $59 per year.

6 Adoremus

With a focus on “a more reverent, beautiful, and holy celebration of the Mass and other forms of worship,” the goal of Adoremus “is to honor and to foster a greater understanding of the rich liturgical traditions of the Catholic Church, and to answer the most important questions in the matters of faith.”

A print subscription, with six issues per year, is $39.99 per year.

7 First Things

This widely known journal of religion and public life was founded with a mission “to advance a religiously informed public philosophy for the ordering of society.”

A print subscription, with 10 issues per year, is $60 per year.

8 Sacred Architecture Journal

If you are enthusiastic about beautiful churches, don’t miss Sacred Architecture Journal, a publication of the Institute for Sacred Architecture. This luminous magazine is “dedicated to a renewal of beauty in contemporary church design” through scholarly and popular articles on architectural history, principles of design, and contemporary buildings.

A print subscription, with two issues per year, is $9.95 per year.

9 New Oxford Review

"An orthodox Catholic magazine that explores ideas concerning faith and culture," the New Oxford Review takes its name from the 19th-century Oxford Movement. That movement’s leading luminary, St. John Henry Newman, and St. John Paul II inspire this publication's mission.

A print subscription, with 10 issues per year, is $24 per year.

10 Aleteia!

Of course, we couldn't end this list without mentioning our favorite! Did you know that we at Aleteia have our own print magazine, published twice a year? You can find the same informative writing and thoughtful Catholic analysis you’ve come to know and love from our website. At 130 pages, our magazine is one to savor, a legacy item you’ll want to keep and re-read.