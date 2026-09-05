Leo XIV celebrates Catholic roots of Oxford’s Oriel College

On the 700th anniversary of the Oxford institution's royal charter, the Holy Father praised its most famous student -- St. John Henry Newman -- and unity of faith and reason.
The 700th anniversary of Oriel College’s royal charter is an “opportunity to celebrate its Catholic origins,” Pope Leo XIV said on Friday, September 4. While addressing the Oxford institution’s leaders at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, the Pontiff paid tribute to its most famous student, St. John Henry Newman.
He called the 19th-century British intellectual a “shining example of a scholar who not only showed the inseparability of faith and reason in his works but even more admirably in his life.”