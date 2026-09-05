Young Mother Teresa subject of new book series for girls

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Today is the 10th year that September 5 has been celebrated at Saint Teresa of Calcutta’s feast day. While her face and name are recognized far beyond the confines of the Catholic Church, very few would know she started life as Agnes Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in southeastern Europe.

Agnes was born in 1910 to Kosovar Albanian parents in Skopje, then part of the Ottoman Empire, now the capital of North Macedonia. This “girl who became St. (Mother) Teresa of Calcutta” is the subject in one of three new books published by Ascension Press.

The importance of biographies and biographical fiction

The series is called “Fiat Girls,” taking its name from the Latin word “fiat.” This word was Mary’s response at the Annunciation to the angel Gabriel. According to Ascension’s July 31 press release,

That spirit of saying “yes” to God’s will is best captured in the series’ own tagline: “Changing the world, one yes at a time." Young readers will discover that each saint responded to God’s call in her own way: St. Thérèse through her trust and love in small acts, St. Rose through a life of prayer and sacrifice, and Mother Teresa through her service to the poor. Together, their stories teach young readers that changing the world does not require extraordinary circumstances, but rather a simple “yes” to God.

St. Therese of Lisieux (1873-1897) and St. Rose of Lima (1586-1617) are the subjects of two more books released under the “Fiat Girls” series. Without revealing information still under wraps, author Claire Swinarski confirmed each saint will have at least three books per series.

Swinarski told Aleteia, “I think Ascension really wanted to do a series that would help young girls see they have a home in the Church, no matter what their personality or gifts.”

C.s. Creative | Courtesy of Ascension Press

The award-winning author’s childhood faith and imagination were molded by biblical parables and American Girl stories. She shared how “foundational” those historical fiction books were to her childhood reading experience, something she values as a mother of three, with daughters aged 8 and 5. Noting how effective a series format can be, Swinarski’s experience is that their continued popularity signals “that young girls really, really love to fall in love with a character over a series ... to stay with her through various trials and seasons ...”

Swinarski pointed out the “saint spotlights” each book concludes with, similar to the “peeks into the past” that included historical information at the end of each American Girl book.

“When we were thinking about doing fictional stories of saints, I knew right away that I wanted to have something that was going to help satisfy young girls’ curiosity after they read the fictional story.”

Amy Welborn — an accomplished author in her own right — was tasked with these brief biographies. Including photos in that section to accompany the beautifully interspersed illustrations by Portuguese artist Lorena Cerqueira bridges the gap between inspiration and information.

Wellborn wrote her sections after Swinarski finished the primary story, selecting the biographical information she thought most helpful considering the book as a whole.

The pairing, besides documenting the historicity of these women, shows how story can be an effective teaching tool. Swinarski considers even her secular books to have an evangelistic intention, but “'Fiat Girls' is really specifically geared towards my passion of helping young people learn about the faith.”

Taking saints “down from their statues”

“Fiat Girls” is not Swinarski’s first foray into historical fiction. Although her trajectory to a career in fiction passed through years of formation and mission with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and running the successful podcast The Catholic Feminist (still a newsletter), being a fiction writer had been her childhood dream.

After two non-fiction books published with Ave Maria Press, Swinarski has published five fiction books for middle grade girls with Quill Tree Books, a Harper Collins imprint. Her sixth will be released in early 2027.

Courtesy of Ascension Press

She has published two adult fiction novels with Harper Collins as well -- The Funeral Ladies of Ellerie County in 2024 and The Supper Club Saints in 2026, both with Northwoods settings that nod to the small-town Catholic community where she spends time with family at her parents' cabin. Weaving faith elements into modern-day scenarios, the author’s ability to integrate her character’s everyday living of the faith with clarity and conviction, but without ever feeling forced or preachy.

For “Fiat Girls,” the historical fiction style and Swinarski’s contemporary voice helps make these women saints relatable to readers.

Emily Stimpson Chapman, Catholic author and speaker, wrote in her review of the books:

“Claire Swinarski has done a masterful job of making the saints come alive for young readers, and I am so grateful that my daughter will get to grow in friendship with Thérèse, Teresa, Rose and other amazing women through these books. They are a gift to moms and daughters alike!”

Swinarski admitted being a “really big fan” of The Chosen TV series. She paraphrased creator Dallas Jenkins' desire to “release the saints from their stained-glass windows.”

I want to help remind girls that these aren’t just people who lived a long time ago. They’re not just people we read about in books or religion class, but they are real souls that can be with us and intercede for us. They all had flaws, made mistakes and had tendencies to overcome, but those things pointed them towards who they eventually became. The same way a young girl might be struggling with listening to her parents, with her temper or difficult friendships ... They can overcome these things too and become a saint in our modern times.

For a young Claire, reading St. Therese’s autobiographical scenes of emotional struggle made a strong impact. As a mom now herself, she is also very inspired by the writings of St. Zelie, Therese’s mother, in which she confessed how difficult it was to raise Therese given her dramatic emotions at such a young age.

As much as she loved diving into the historical elements, molding the fictional aspect helped make the stories relatable to contemporary girls. With her missionary heart, Swinarski wanted to show what the living and breathing pursuit of holiness looks like -- that a saint isn’t necessarily a person who wakes up every morning wanting to rush to church and serve the poor; that a saint is a real human being, not merely a stereotype.

Courtesy of Ascension Press

Story as an evangelization tool

Without denying the importance of didactic teaching, Swinarski emphasized, “I always think of how Jesus was the greatest storyteller. When he was trying to teach us something, he didn’t just sit us down and say, give your money to the poor.

“He did do that, of course, but he also told stories and parables” -- about starving Lazarus whose sores were licked by dogs, about a man who tears barns down to build bigger ones, about sheep and goats and who is invited to the head table at a great banquet.

“He was telling us all kinds of fiction to help us use our moral imaginations and learn to decide what are the right things to do in life.”

That is what she hopes "Fiat Girls" will do for children, to use fiction as a tool for thinking about holiness and making choices. “There is a time and place for didactic books — children need to be taught — but I think it’s very fun to learn through fiction and our imagination.

“It makes it pleasurable and enjoyable; and when things are pleasurable and enjoyable, we’re just more interested in doing them, right?” That’s not just kids — adults, too! “The more fun we can make learning, the more our kids are going to be attracted to it.”

Stories have the ability to pierce our hearts and have a profound impact. Recalling the books that have been most evangelistic in her own life, Swinarski acknowledged they were novels like the J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited. “These stories can propel us towards the faith in a robust way.”

Integrating fact and fiction to engage readers, encourage future saints

Swinarski noted with interest that the most recent saint of the series is the one she had the least information to work with. With so few biographical facts, she revealed that the St. Teresa of Calcutta stories required much more imagination.

“We know the least about her childhood because she hated to speak on it,” Swinarski explained. “For whatever reason she didn’t want to share about it and often said that her life began when she became a religious sister.” She even considered her “birthday” to be the date she was baptized.

Mother Teresa, An Authorized Biography by Kathryn Spink was Swinarski’s primary resource, but that includes only a couple of pages about her childhood.

“We know that she had a brother and sister. We know that she got her love of the poor from her mother who would often visit people living in poverty. We know that she enjoyed singing in choir, and that is about all I had to work with.”

She said that the St. Therese stories were much more difficult to write because she had to make sure they aligned with her autobiography. The historical distance from St. Rose of Lima provided some creative cushion for those books, but Swinarski allowed herself to really “kick back” and use her imagination with a young Agnes, destined to become Mother Teresa -- while always ensuring that the stories were plausible.