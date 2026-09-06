Pope notes sorrow at renewed anguish in Ukraine

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Pope Leo makes constant appeals for peace in the many, many conflicts that are raging in the world. Today, after praying the midday Angelus, he noted the recent tragic reports coming out of Ukraine:

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With a sorrowful heart, I have followed the news of the latest violent attacks that have recently struck several cities and civilian infrastructures in Ukraine, causing the deaths of innocent people. My heart goes out to the suffering people, who for years have lived in anguish and fear.

I renew my appeal to put an end to the violence, to stop the destruction and to open hearts to dialogue and peace! I hope that the efforts undertaken in these days to resume negotiations will bear concrete fruit and open space for diplomacy.