Beloved Catholic women’s conference is back after 6 years

If you’ve been feeling depleted, Liv Harrison's wildly fun Genius conference for Catholic women might be just what you need.

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Women are so often “doing for others” as caregivers, and it’s less frequent that they get a chance to be truly cared for and nurtured in their turn. But one Catholic woman is on a mission to change that.

Liv Harrison, a Catholic speaker and host of “The LIVing Room” best known for sharing her gifts of humor and storytelling, organized the Genius Catholic Women’s Conference in 2019 and 2020. Inspired by St. John Paul II’s description of the God-given “feminine genius” distinct to women, the conference was a celebration of women and a chance for women to refresh and renew their spiritual lives.

But despite being “crazy successful,” the conference disappeared after 2020’s global upheaval and never came back. Until now.

At long last, the Genius Catholic Conference for Women is returning February 26–27, 2027, at Margaritaville, Lake Conroe in Houston, Texas. VIP tickets are already selling out, and with only 150 spots at the event, tickets might be available only for a short time.

Harrison told Aleteia that all Catholic women are welcome to attend:

This is not a moms’ retreat or a singles’ conference. The Genius conference is for every Catholic woman who has ever wanted to tangibly experience the good, true, and beautiful. It is a weekend to celebrate the joys of being a woman! These few days allow every type of woman, in every season and stage of life, to come together and relish the gift of womanhood. This is time away with the Lord and other supportive Catholic women. Just be ready to experience the Feminine Genius like never before.

Liv Harrison, organizer of the popular Genius Conference for Catholic women Courtesy of Liv Harrison

Inspired by Saint John Paul II’s Letter to Women, Harrison designed the Genius conference to meet the needs of women in every season of life and to remind all women of who they are in the Lord. If you’re thinking about attending, she’s got this message for you: “Get your gals together and get ready for the best girls' weekend of your life!”

Thoughtfully designed for women of faith who “are constantly pouring out their gifts and service to everyone around them,” Harrison and her team have planned “a weekend to be poured into and receive,” filled with faith, friendship, and fun. If you’ve been feeling depleted, the Genius conference might be just what you need.

What’s on the agenda? Delicious meals, line dancing lessons, and relaxing time at the pool in a luxurious resort setting.

And the soul will be nourished just as much as the body. Well-known Catholic speakers like Mary Lenaburg, Jackie Angel, Kathryn Whitaker, Sr. Maria Fatima and others will bring spiritual inspiration. And thanks to the event’s priest chaplain, count on Mass, Confession, Holy Hour, and time for prayer, leaving attendees feeling peaceful and reconnected.

General registration for the weekend is $625 and includes meals, swag, door prizes, and full conference attendance. The VIP experience for $915 includes all of that as well as exclusive meet-and-greets with speakers, a VIP swag bag, VIP seating, exclusive door prizes, and an extra raffle ticket.