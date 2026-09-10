Don’t miss it! Gibson’s “Passion” back in theaters now

For the first time in over 20 years, The Passion of the Christ is returning to the big screen September 10-17, 2026. Don't miss seeing it this week!

Copy link Archive article share on :

Originally released in 2004, The Passion of the Christ is a dramatic portrayal of the last hours of the life of Jesus. Mel Gibson directed the film and Jim Caviezel starred as Jesus of Nazareth in this depiction of Christ’s trial, crucifixion, and resurrection.

Watching The Passion of the Christ is an unforgettable experience, and for the first time in over 20 years, audiences in the U.S. have the opportunity to watch it in theaters.

Note: The movie is extremely gruesome, as Christ's torture at the hands of the Romans was gruesome. Parents should be aware of this in discerning if their children should watch it.

The Passion of the Christ (The Passion) is returning to the big screen for a limited nationwide re-release from September 10 to September 17, 2026. Here’s where you can get tickets for yourself, your family, or your whole parish.

For this special theatrical presentation, The Passion has been meticulously remastered in 4K resolution, with a new color pass and Dolby Atmos audio mix. Audiences attending the rerelease will also get to see a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of The Resurrection of the Christ, which premieres on May 6, 2027.

Jim Caviezel starred as Jesus of Nazareth in The Passion of the Christ. Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

“It’s a powerful portrayal of the Lord’s Passion and death, and I think it’s going to be as powerful in its rerelease as it was when it was first released in 2004,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Faithful to the Biblical narrative, the film became a cultural phenomenon, earning three Oscar® nominations and holding the record as the highest-grossing domestic R-rated film of all time for 20 years.

After its initial theatrical run, the film was only available via home media, digital platforms, or special community and church screenings. But now, audiences can finally see it in theaters for the first time in decades — a remarkable opportunity for many who missed the chance to see it in theaters when it was first released.

“Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ is back to remind us what true passion and true purpose really are,” said Clare McCallan, explaining why it’s time for the younger generation to revisit this one-of-a-kind film.

Faith leaders from various Christian denominations encourage viewing the film, and you can see a video here of their recommendations: