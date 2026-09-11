Jesus in Hollywood: Streets fill for Eucharistic procession

A different kind of "star" took over the streets of Hollywood with a Eucharistic Procession on Wednesday as hundreds adored Jesus.

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Hollywood, California, the heart of the American film industry, is a high-energy town whose streets have seen all kinds of stars on the Walk of Fame.

But a different scene filled its streets — a scene of quiet prayer and worship, and peaceful singing — on September 9, when Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles led hundreds of the faithful in a Eucharistic Procession.

Wednesday was fiercely hot and uncharacteristically humid in Los Angeles, but the procession’s more than 1,000 participants, according to the archdiocese, did not let the humidity and heat deter them.

More than 1,000 participants filled the streets Poncho Romero for Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Before the procession, Blessed Sacrament Church was completely filled with approximately 1,000 attendees — nuns, priests, families with children, and people of all ages — as Archbishop Gomez, Fr. Paul Sustayta, and Deacon Steve Greco led a program. After carrying Our Lord in the Eucharist through the streets of Hollywood and past some of Hollywood’s most recognizable landmarks, the procession returned to the church for a Silent Eucharistic Adoration Holy Hour.

The procession came in anticipation of the new Adore Him: He is Here film, a documentary film exploring what happens when Catholics rediscover the gift waiting for them in every tabernacle. The film will play in theaters nationwide from October 4–8, 2026, and you can get tickets here.

Through stories of conversion, healing, and renewed faith, Adore Him “makes the case for what the Church has always known: that time spent before the Blessed Sacrament changes everything.” Deacon Greco, who helped lead the procession and program, is an executive producer for the film. Adore Him is the follow-up to Greco’s successful 2024 documentary Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist.

The Eucharistic Procession in Hollywood, CA Poncho Romero for Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Besides honoring the new film, the event was part of the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer for Peace in our Communities, held on the feast day of St. Peter Claver on September 9. The bishops instituted this annual day of prayer in 2016 “to foster honest and respectful dialogue, and to promote reconciliation, within communities facing heightened tensions.” On Sunday, September 6, Archbishop Gomez had participated in a celebration of the saint's feast with the Knights and Ladies of St. Peter Claver, members of the oldest Black Catholic lay-led organization still in existence.

Eucharistic Adoration at Blessed Sacrament Church after the Hollywood procession Poncho Romero for Archdiocese of Los Angeles

In his address before the procession, Archbishop Gomez led the crowd in prayer, advocating for peace and for sharing the joy of Christ’s love as he said:

So let us pray for peace in our country and peace in our world. So let us go with joy, and with the strength that only Jesus can give us. Let us share the beautiful reality of Jesus’ love with our brothers and sisters, in Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hollywood.