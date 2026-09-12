Surprise victory: UK Parliament rejects assisted suicide

The UK Parliament rejected a bill that would have legalized assisted suicide, a surprising victory as an almost identical bill passed last year.
The UK Parliament has voted not to legalize assisted suicide in the nation, a move many are calling an unexpected victory for the dignity of human life.
Following an impassioned four-hour debate in the elected House of Commons, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was rejected 286 to 270. The outcome was a surprise to many, as an almost identical bill had passed last year with a margin of 23 votes.
The bill would have allowed adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death. The decision comes six months after Scotland, which has a separate parliament, voted against similar legislation that would have allowed assisted dying there.
Opponents of the bill cited in Friday’s debate an assessment from the Department of Health and Social Care which said passing the bill might cause disabled people to feel “subtle pressure” to end their lives. Earlier this summer, Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, Lead Bishop for Life Issues at the bishops’ conference of England and Wales, raised the alarm that the bill poses a serious threat to the vulnerable, saying it could lead to victims of domestic violence to being coerced into killing themselves.
Disability rights advocates celebrated the outcome of the vote as a “victory” for disabled people, terminally ill people and “everyone this bill would have put at risk.” Assist Us To Live, “a collective of disabled and terminally ill people campaigning for our lives,” thanked the members of Parliament (MPs) for the outcome and told the BBC that palliative and social care systems are “dangerously underfunded” and disabled people “fight every day” for the “support to eat, wash, leave our homes, and work.”
Lack of support for living
Indeed, social care — services for people who need extra help with daily living, often due to disabilities, mental health conditions, or old age — is a major issue in the UK right now. Recently installed Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the first Catholic-born prime minister in 500 years, is pushing for reform of this “broken system” so that disabled and elderly people can have the support they need to live.
Archbishop Sherrington thanked all those involved in the outcome, including average citizens who wrote to their MPs to stop the bill. In a statement, he said:
I would like to express my gratitude to those MPs who voted against the Bill and the many people from across society who made their voices heard – doctors, legal professionals, disability groups, other faith communities and those of no faith who stood up for the dignity and sanctity of every life…
Throughout this debate, we have argued that our response to those facing serious illness, disability or the challenges of old age should be rooted in solidarity, care and respect. The true measure of a compassionate society is its willingness to support people through difficult circumstances rather than encouraging them to end their lives…
We remain convinced that the most effective way to address suffering at the end of life is through greater access to excellent palliative and end-of-life care… We will continue to promote these as priorities and to stand alongside those who devote themselves to caring for the dying in hospices, hospitals, care homes and communities.
May all the sick and frail find comfort in the support of their loved ones, and the love of God, which transcends all suffering. I ask the Catholic community to continue to pray for our legislators, that they will ensure that our laws always uphold the dignity of human life.