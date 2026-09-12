Surprise victory: UK Parliament rejects assisted suicide

The UK Parliament rejected a bill that would have legalized assisted suicide, a surprising victory as an almost identical bill passed last year.

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The UK Parliament has voted not to legalize assisted suicide in the nation, a move many are calling an unexpected victory for the dignity of human life.

Following an impassioned four-hour debate in the elected House of Commons, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was rejected 286 to 270. The outcome was a surprise to many, as an almost identical bill had passed last year with a margin of 23 votes.

The bill would have allowed adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death. The decision comes six months after Scotland, which has a separate parliament, voted against similar legislation that would have allowed assisted dying there.

Opponents of the bill cited in Friday’s debate an assessment from the Department of Health and Social Care which said passing the bill might cause disabled people to feel “subtle pressure” to end their lives. Earlier this summer, Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, Lead Bishop for Life Issues at the bishops’ conference of England and Wales, raised the alarm that the bill poses a serious threat to the vulnerable, saying it could lead to victims of domestic violence to being coerced into killing themselves.

Disability rights advocates celebrated the outcome of the vote as a “victory” for disabled people, terminally ill people and “everyone this bill would have put at risk.” Assist Us To Live, “a collective of disabled and terminally ill people campaigning for our lives,” thanked the members of Parliament (MPs) for the outcome and told the BBC that palliative and social care systems are “dangerously underfunded” and disabled people “fight every day” for the “support to eat, wash, leave our homes, and work.”

Lack of support for living

Indeed, social care — services for people who need extra help with daily living, often due to disabilities, mental health conditions, or old age — is a major issue in the UK right now. Recently installed Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the first Catholic-born prime minister in 500 years, is pushing for reform of this “broken system” so that disabled and elderly people can have the support they need to live.

Archbishop Sherrington thanked all those involved in the outcome, including average citizens who wrote to their MPs to stop the bill. In a statement, he said: