9/11 anniversary an invitation to commit to peace: Pope Leo

Pope Leo recalled the 25th anniversary of the attack on his homeland after leading the faithful in the midday Angelus this September 13.
Pope Leo spoke about the 9/11 anniversary after praying the midday Angelus this September 13. The Holy Father prayed for the souls of the deceased and those who still "bear the wounds of that tragic day." He also urged the faithful to take the anniversary as an invitation to "renew our commitment to peace."
Here is what he said:
Two days ago marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States of America. I renew my prayers for those who lost their lives and for those who continue to bear the wounds of that tragic day. At a time when conflict and violence afflict so many of our brothers and sisters, I invite everyone to pray that the Lord will bestow his gift of peace upon the world.
The memory of the tragic event that took place 25 years ago prompts us to renew our commitment to peace, first and foremost through prayer, which we entrust to the intercession of the Virgin Mary.