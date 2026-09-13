The International Theological Commission’s major document on transhumanism and posthumanism is the most ambitious Catholic statement on the future of the human person in decades.

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On March 4, 2026, the International Theological Commission published Quo Vadis, Humanitas? — “Where are you going, humanity?” — a 164-paragraph document on Christian anthropology in the face of transhumanism, posthumanism, and artificial intelligence. The work of a special sub-commission chaired by Father Javier Prades López and approved unanimously in forma specifica by the Commission’s plenary in 2025, it was authorized for publication by Pope Leo XIV and then served as one of the principal theological foundations of his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, published in May.

The document takes its title from the ancient question — Quo vadis? — and applies it to humanity as a whole at a moment when, as the Commission writes, “reflection on the human being seems to go beyond the human, questioning the specificity of human nature itself.” It is a sustained, detailed, and at times technically demanding engagement with one of the most consequential questions of the century: What happens to the human person when technology begins to redefine what it means to be one?

Here are its five central claims.

1. Technology is not the enemy — but it carries ambivalence from the start

The document is careful not to position Christianity against technological development. “The recent acceleration of technological development and scientific progress has reawakened our wonder at humanity’s great potential,” it opens. The Commission acknowledges that technological progress has “greatly improved the possibilities for medical intervention and so of public health,” and that science and technology “correspond to a true vocation that comes from God.”

But every tool humanity has ever made carries within it what the document calls a fundamental ambivalence. Drawing on Benedict XVI's warning in Caritas in Veritate, it notes that “when human beings give in to a purely functional view of technology, they may see it as a tool for unconditional freedom, allowing them to disregard the limitations inherent in life and in things, dreaming of an absolute autonomy that authorizes them to create or recreate themselves.” The problem is not technology but the ideology that sometimes accompanies it — the claim that what technology can do, it should do, and that human nature is merely another material to be enhanced, optimized, and eventually transcended.

2. Transhumanism and posthumanism are named — and carefully distinguished

The document provides what is probably the most detailed analysis of transhumanism and posthumanism produced by a Vatican commission. It distinguishes the two carefully.

Transhumanism — the belief that science and technology can and should overcome the biological limitations of the human condition, including aging and death — “can be interpreted as the existential expression of a presumption that is both naive and arrogant.” Its horizon is individual immortality, achieved through technology, in what the document calls “the utopian scope of its quest for immanent immortality.”

Posthumanism, in its strict sense, goes further: it “criticizes traditional humanism, questioning the specificity of human beings and the existence of a ‘human form’ that, as such, deserves to be preserved.” It deconstructs the human subject entirely, making “the boundary between humans and machines completely fluid.” The document reads this as “an existential expression of escapism, which starts from a radical devaluation of the human.”

Both, it argues, are expressions of an ancient temptation — described by Pope Francis as a form of neo-Gnosticism — that seeks to free the human person from dependence on body, cosmos, community, and history. “These ways of thinking presume to liberate the human person from the body and from the material universe […] a reality deprived of meaning, foreign to the fundamental identity of the person, and easily manipulated by human interests.”

3. The body is not a problem to be solved

Against the transhumanist tendency to treat the body as biological material to be modified, enhanced, and eventually transcended, the document offers a sustained theological defense of corporeality as constitutive of human identity. “The human body shares in the dignity of ‘the image of God.’ […] It is in the body that each person recognizes himself or herself as generated by others.”

This becomes pointed when the Commission addresses what it calls the “cult of the body” — the contradictory cultural phenomenon in which the ideal body is obsessively pursued while the actual body is not truly loved. “One desires a perfect body, while dreaming of escaping from one’s own concrete body and its limitations.” Biotechnology, pharmacology, and cosmetic surgery increasingly enable people to treat their bodies as objects to be modified rather than gifts to be received. The document argues that this represents a failure not of technology but of anthropology: “it is no longer necessary to accept one’s own body in order to realise one’s identity. It can be transformed according to the tastes of the moment.”

The Commission also addresses disability in a section. “Disability should be explored […] as a manifestation of those dimensions of finitude and contingency that should be seen and experienced not merely as something negative in regard to the formation of identity. In fact, the condition of disability keeps personal identity firmly anchored to given bodily-spiritual reality […] In the context of the whole person and his or her history, disability can also be an opportunity for good, wisdom and beauty.”

4. Human identity is a gift and a task — not a self-construction project

At the center of the document is a sustained reflection on human identity — a category the Commission notes has “not been explicitly explored in previous documents” of the ITC, but which has become unavoidable given that contemporary technological development now “seems to allow interventions on human nature that were unthinkable until recently, to the point of encouraging the claim of individuals and societies to absolute self-determination.”

The document’s answer to the claim of absolute self-determination is precise: Human identity is simultaneously a gift that precedes us and a task entrusted to our freedom. “Being a human person, with infinite dignity, is not something we have constructed or acquired, but is the result of a free gift that precedes us. And it is not a gift that we simply received in the past, but something that exists for ever as a gift in every circumstance of our existence, becoming a non-transferable task.”

This is the document’s deepest point, and it connects directly to its engagement with Magnifica Humanitas. The transhumanist project of self-creation — of making oneself according to one’s own design — is a misunderstanding of what the self actually is. “One cannot desire anything, not even happiness, unless one discovers that one is authorised to desire oneself unconditionally by virtue of a given recognition: ‘Our dignity is bestowed upon us by God; it is neither claimed nor deserved.’”

The Commission draws on the Jesuit concept of magis — not more in the quantitative sense, but more fully oneself — to describe the authentic path of human development: not the dream of transcending human nature, but the slower, more demanding project of going deeply enough into the particular gift one has received that something genuinely new emerges. “Each of us is an original and unrepeatable being, called to make a unique contribution.”

5. The poor will bear the cost

The document’s conclusion returns to a note that runs beneath the entire text: the consequences of transhumanist and posthumanist ideology will not be evenly distributed. “These risks will be even greater for the weakest and most defenceless, that is, for those who count for nothing because they are of no use to the workings of the more powerful. They run the risk of becoming waste material, ‘collateral damage’, swept away without mercy.”

The technological gap between those who can afford enhancement and those who cannot threatens to produce what the document calls “a separation between a superior form of humanity, equipped with tools that empower it to the point of immortality, and a primitive, pre-technological humanity ultimately doomed for extinction.” The challenge to the poor is not incidental to the document’s argument — it is its conclusion, placed at the end as both a warning and an ethical criterion. Any theology of the human person that does not begin from the most vulnerable is not a theology of the human person.

The relationship to Magnifica Humanitas

Quo Vadis, Humanitas? was approved in 2025, authorized for publication in February 2026, and released in March. Magnifica Humanitas was published on May 15, 2026 — the 135th anniversary of Rerum Novarum. As the National Catholic Bioethics Center noted, the encyclical “continues a recent trend in highlighting the serious dangers of transhumanism and posthumanism” that the ITC document had laid out in theological detail. The two texts are in direct conversation: the ITC document provides the anthropological foundations; the encyclical applies them to the specific questions of artificial intelligence, labor, and the governance of technology in the public sphere.