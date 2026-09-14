Pope Leo paints beautiful image of a bishop’s calling

Addressing recently ordained bishops, the Holy Father spoke of their call to discipleship and shepherding, offering both encouragement and exhortation.

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Spend time with Jesus first, and learn the names of the people of your flock: These were among the recommendations that Pope Leo gave some 150 new bishops who gathered in Rome last week for a formation course on the role they are about to undertake.

The annual course gathers recently ordained bishops from around the world, providing a unique opportunity both for learning and living in the fraternity of the universal Church.

Pope Leo addressed the group last Thursday, assuring them that they are in his prayers, and through them, each of the particular Churches they lead. "Everyone must find a place in the Bishop’s heart, for everyone already has a place in the heart of Christ," he said.

His first exhortation was "remain with Jesus."

"Among the many things you will be called to do as Bishops, this is the most important. We are Bishops, but we are first and foremost disciples," the Pope said.

He also encouraged them to "have the heart of Jesus the Good Shepherd, a heart completely devoted to the Father and, precisely for this reason, totally given to your brethren."

Their ministry will be a continuous discovery of the beauty of the People of God, the Pope assured them. "Love the people whom the Lord has entrusted to you. Learn their names, listen to their stories, visit their homes whenever you can, and pray with them."

The bishop's pastoral care, the Holy Father continued, must stem from "carrying your people in your heart."

The Church to which you have been sent increasing becomes a part of your life, almost a part of yourselves. This is the very essence of episcopal fatherhood: to have a generous heart, large enough to make room for everyone, carrying one’s children within oneself and presenting them to the Lord in prayer every day.[...] May people be able to feel, through our presence, something of God’s tenderness and paternity! And this applies in a special way to priests.

Regarding the bishops' care for priests, the Pope urged special care for elderly and unwell priests. "Make [your priests] aware that they are precious, that the Church is grateful to them and that the Bishop has not forgotten them. Sometimes a phone call, a visit, or a kind word from you is enough."

Our preaching is an act of love, as are listening, prayer, discernment, the time we devote to people, and our very presence. It is pastoral charity, which enables Christ the Shepherd to reach the people He loves through our humble person.

Noting both the challenges of the current day, and the particular challenges faced by some of the bishops, the Pope reflected:

The missionary Bishop has a heart open to all: not only those who attend your parish churches, but also to Christians of other denominations, believers of other religions, people who do not profess any faith, all men and women of good will. He listens to and respects all of them, he approaches all of them, and knows how to recognize the good in the heart of every person.

Finally, the Holy Father quoted again a line from St. Augustine that he offered on the day of his election and his first address to the People of God: