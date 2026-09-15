Diocese to explore canonization process for heroic dad

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, will begin exploring the life of Thomas Vander Woude, inviting input from those who knew him.

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On September 10, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, has posted an official edict that seeks to explore a canonization process for Thomas Vander Woude.

The edict is not an official opening of his cause, but the first step in exploring whether or not the Diocese should pursue such an endeavor.

The exploration will provide the Diocese with the necessary information it needs to make a future decision. As the Diocese of Arlington explains, "the faithful of the Diocese are invited to make known any useful information they may have regarding the Cause, whether favorable or unfavorable. Such information, especially concerning potential favors received through Thomas Vander Woude’s intercession, should be in written form, signed and dated and sent to [the Diocese]."

After all pertinent information has been gathered, the Diocese of Arlington can then make a decision about whether or not to officially open a cause for canonization.

Who was Thomas Vander Woude?

Bishop Burbidge wrote in his edict, "On September 8, 2008, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Thomas died in Nokesville, Virginia, while saving the life of his youngest son, who had fallen into a septic tank on the family property. His final act of self-sacrificial love was widely regarded as the culmination of a Christian life marked by faith, charity, humility, fortitude, and generous service to others."

His act of self-sacrifice has inspired dads across the world and the Thomas Vander Woude Guild hopes that his canonization cause could be considered under a new category for canonization that Pope Francis enacted in 2017.

Pope Francis created the category, oblatio vitae, "offering of life," which is taken from the Lord’s assertion, “Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for a friend.”

Francis established four criteria for this new path to canonization, as found in the document that was released:

1. Free and voluntary offering of one’s life, and heroic acceptance propter caritatem (“motivated by charity”) of certain imminent death; 2. A direct link between the offering of one’s life and the premature death; 3. The exercise, at least to an ordinary degree, of Christian virtues before offering one’s life, and after, until death; 4. The existence of a reputation of holiness and signs thereof, at least after death; 5. The need of a miracle for beatification, which must happen after the Servant of God’s death, and through his or her intercession.