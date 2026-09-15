As he celebrated his 71st birthday on September 14, Pope Leo XIV visited the Vatican Apostolic Library, and said it's still important to physically go to the library, even in our digital age.
“I would only like to say that God, in his Providence, always makes us remember that he is with us,” the Pontiff commented as he was visiting the Vatican Apostolic Library on what happened to be his 71st birthday. “Many of you, perhaps, do not know that my mother was a librarian, and today I find myself right here for my birthday, precisely to greet you, all of you,” he said, speaking off the cuff.
“Books are silent and demand silence,” Pope Leo XIV reflected on Monday, September 14, 2026, on what was his first visit to the library since his election as pope. During the visit, he inaugurated the “AQVA” exhibition before meeting the staff of the library, which was founded by Pope Sixtus IV in 1475.