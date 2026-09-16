Pope sees Vatican II document as more urgent today

"Gaudium et Spes" considered four consequences of being part of the "human family" and Pope Leo considered each of them.

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Pope Leo continued his reflection on the Vatican II document dealing with the Church and the modern world, Gaudium et Spes, in the general audience of September 16.

The document's second chapter is about the "human community," and this theme, the Pope said, has "even greater urgency" today.

While technology is "opening up new possibilities, breaking down barriers and bridging distances" human relationships "are tending to become less and less personal, more virtual," the Pope observed.

He enumerated four consequences of being part of the "human family" which the council gave.

Here is a full translation of his reflection:

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Brothers and sisters, good morning and welcome!

By dedicating the second chapter to the “human community”, the Constitution Gaudium et Spes (GS) invites us to consider “the growing interdependence of men” as “one of the salient features of the modern world” (no. 23). This reality must, however, find fulfilment “on the deeper level … of this communion between persons”, for which “a mutual respect for the full spiritual dignity of the person” is essential (ibid.).

These are statements which, in our times, have taken on even greater urgency. On the one hand, technological development, the spread of the mass media and social media, and the ever-increasing use of artificial intelligence are opening up new possibilities, breaking down barriers and bridging distances; on the other hand, relationships are tending to become less and less personal, more virtual, and there is a risk of becoming accustomed to delegating to algorithms decisions that are the sole preserve of the human conscience. Ensuring that social relationships have real substance and personal depth is, in this regard, the contribution that the Christian community seeks to offer.

The Council invites us to draw criteria and strength from God’s creative plan, in which He willed that “all men should constitute one family and treat one another in a spirit of brotherhood”, which is why “love for God and neighbour is the first and greatest commandment” which found its full revelation and complete fulfilment in Christ (cf. GS, 24).

The perfection of the human person and the development of society must be regarded as closely interdependent: to set them against one another or separate them would be to render them meaningless. History, even recent history, clearly confirms this truth; we must therefore never tire of reiterating, in the words of the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council, that “the subject and goal of all social institutions is and must be the human person which for its part and by its very nature stands completely in need of social life” (GS, 25).

From this perspective, Gaudium et Spes affirms that the diversity of people and peoples in the world must not be considered as a danger or a threat, but rather as a resource for enrichment and growth. Conflict, which at times degenerates into violence, is the result of the power of sin and the way it conditions mindsets and actions at every level, causing destruction and death. We must be ever more open to the logic of reciprocity, sharing and care, as is also the case amongst the various members of the human body (cf. 1 Cor 12:21–25).

On this point, the Pastoral Constitution also offers a concise definition of the “common good”, recalling that it consists of “the sum of those conditions of social life which allow social groups and their individual members relatively thorough and ready access to their own fulfilment” (GS, 26). At the same time, acknowledging the interdependence among peoples, its states that “every social group must take account of the needs and legitimate aspirations of other groups, and even of the general welfare of the entire human family” (GS, 26).

Starting from this premise, the Council Fathers then set out some “practical and particularly urgent consequences” (GS, 27).

First and foremost, respect for the human person. Gaudium et Spes states: “Whatever is opposed to life itself, such as any type of murder, genocide, abortion, euthanasia or wilful self-destruction, whatever violates the integrity of the human person, such as mutilation, torments inflicted on body or mind, attempts to coerce the will itself; whatever insults human dignity, such as subhuman living conditions, arbitrary imprisonment, deportation, slavery, prostitution, the selling of women and children; as well as disgraceful working conditions, where men are treated as mere tools for profit, rather than free and responsible persons; all these things and others of their like are infamies indeed” (ibid.).

Second consequence: respect and love for adversaries or for those who think and act in ways different from our own (cf. GS, 28).

Thirdly: the fundamental equality of all human beings, which demands social justice. The Document states: “Every type of discrimination, whether social or cultural, whether based on sex, race, colour, social condition, language or religion, is to be overcome and eradicated as contrary to God’s intent” (GS, 29).

Finally, the Council Fathers exhort us to overcome the individualistic mindset and to adopt an attitude of responsibility and participation (cf. GS, 30-31).