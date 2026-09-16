At times, the endless political news cycle can drown out the core convictions of our Catholic faith. Like many Americans, some Catholics choose to expose themselves to a steady stream of information from partisan sources, and this often results in the embrace of partisan viewpoints, such that the faithful embrace political ideologies aligned with a political party rather than allowing their perspectives to be formed by the whole of Church teaching, which does not align itself with any political party or ideology. In embracing partisan viewpoints, the faithful may also come to perceive those with different political opinions as enemies. These tendencies have given rise to a politics in search of a moral justification instead of a sound integral conviction of faith seeking to wisely exercise political discretion. In the midst of such a challenge, a question that we must ask ourselves is how best to accompany Catholics to authentically live the call to faithful citizenship—which embraces the fullness of the Church’s teachings and is a way of living the Gospel in attending to specific duties in the public square, which sit alongside a wide array of other duties.