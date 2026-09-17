Construction zone priest builds laughs … and connections

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For Fr. Drew Hoffman, it’s just another day at St. Paul University Parish in Wichita, Kansas. Whether he’s racing around on an electric scooter at Wichita State University or digging holes at St. Paul’s construction site, Fr. Drew’s warm, open approach to his vocation has led to his popularity on social media, particularly in a recent, viral “construction” video.

The video begins with him standing on construction machinery in cowboy boots and priestly attire with hardhat askew and shovel in hand, appearing to dig a massive hole by himself.

“Friends, when you’re a pastor in a building project, you don’t just want to be on the sidelines, you need to be a part of it. These hands were made not just for chalices but for calluses!”

Everyone has a great laugh as he attempts construction work; meanwhile, the real professionals holler him off the site!

Fr. Hoffman made the video with a group of students from the Catholic Student center. “Everyone knows I'm not an expert in construction, so we thought we'd make fun of the fact that I'm not very helpful out there. But there is something true about it ... as a priest, you don't want people to feel like you are 'too good' for certain jobs or projects. A priest has to be involved with it all!" he told Aleteia.

Still, he continued, becoming involved with all sorts of projects also means respecting the talents God has given each one.

"Certain people have certain gifts," he said, "and it's vital that you surround yourself with experts who know what they are doing and fill in where you have gaps! Finding the middle ground between working alongside your people while also allowing them to do what they're great at is key to leadership, something I've been slowly learning as a Pastor.”

Finding connection

His construction-site humorous video is just one of many Fr. Hoffman posts to engage with youth and show them how fun and approachable the priesthood can be.

The Wichita priest has spent six of his 10 years of priesthood at the St. Paul University Parish at Wichita State University. This includes running the Catholic Student Center (also known as the Newman Center), while also managing a full parish. Prior to WSU’s Newman Center, Fr. Drew spent two years at Kansas State University’s Catholic Student Center, St. Isidore’s.

His infectious energy and natural ability to relate to the youth are bringing in more and more students to participate in the sacraments and activities at St. Paul’s.

Fr. Hoffman finds social media a key part of his ministry: “If you minister to young people and they are on social media, that’s probably a place you should be,” he said, insisting however that boundaries are important when social media can also be a place of distress for the youth. Drawing people to the Church remains his focus.

“The Faith is ever ancient, ever new, so it is important to encounter people where they are in the modern world, without giving away the stability that makes the Church great or succumbing to fads or trends that make us look like we're grasping.”

Growing parish means construction work!

The construction site at St. Paul’s is necessary due to a need for expansion. As studies have shown, on many campuses, Catholicism is on the rise, and WSU’s Newman Center is no exception, with a large group of new members of OCIA last Easter and continued growth in the student activities.

Fr. Drew explained why he believes the Church is growing among the youth.

Our young people are exhausted with the junk that the modern world has thrown at them. They are told that there are no rules, that they should define their own identity, and that they should do whatever they want, until they actually do it and feel terrible.

Fr. Drew has found that young people desire a better way. “There is a massive increase in young people wanting to join the Church, both at Wichita State and all around the country, because our students want order, expectations, and tradition. They want to know their identity is rooted in something larger than themselves, that there is a moral code to live by, and that there is a merciful God who always welcomes them back. It's the same thing the Church has always preached, but the absurdity of so much of modern society has made it much more attractive.”

The experience of mercy

Even though his videos are a great way to connect with the youth, Fr. Hoffman said he believes social media presence is just the beginning of a real encounter with Christ.

People have so many questions, concerns, and wounds, and the internet and social media are not providing them the answers they really need. That only comes through personal encounters. As a priest, if you can be someone that people want to approach and talk to, that will ideally lead to deeper conversations. The beauty of the priesthood is that approachability can be mixed with the authority of being another Christ. When those things mix, beautiful things happen!

Father Hoffman was quick to clarify that his efforts at helping young people are grounded in his own experience of God's mercy.

It is the Lord who gives energy and life. If I provide inspiration, it is because I've experienced profound mercy and love from the Lord, and I've become obsessed with offering that to others.

Fr. Drew explained that his own experience during his younger years at his college student center changed his life, and he wants to give that experience to other young people as well. “I deeply love being a priest, and my hope is that this comes across to the students, and they see what happens when you give your life to Christ. But the truth is that they inspire me much more than I inspire them. They are incredible young people, and I'm honored to work with them.”