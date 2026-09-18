1,500 from Dublin complete Lourdes pilgrimage

122 sick pilgrims traveled to Lourdes from Dublin, with help and support from 552 accompanying helpers and many others giving prayers and support.

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The miraculous waters of Lourdes, France, are known around the world, with more than 70 approved miracles since the first apparition in 1858. The Archdiocese of Dublin sends an annual group to the shrine, and this year’s trip headed out on September 3 and returned September 8 with 1,500 pilgrims accompanying Archbishop Dermot Farrell and Auxiliary Bishop Paul Dempsey, both of Dublin, on the five-day pilgrimage.

The annual trip is a major event for Irish Catholics, as noted on the archdiocesan pilgrimage page:

No other diocesan event brings more people together each year and is a reflection of the great Irish tradition of devotion to Our Blessed Lady. In fact, the Irish have the largest presence in Lourdes, per head of population compared to any other nation.

Archbishop Farrell with a pilgrim and helper traveling to Lourdes from Dublin JOHN MCELROY

Many helpers make it possible

This year, 122 sick pilgrims from parishes all over the Archdiocese traveled with the group, seeking healing from the waters of Lourdes. Along with them went 14 doctors, 45 nurses, 31 priests, two deacons and 552 helpers, including 250 young people accompanied by 32 school leaders. Many of the sick pilgrims would not have the opportunity to visit Lourdes if it were not for the medical backup, care and assistance that these volunteers offer.

Some of the 250 young people who signed up as helpers on the Lourdes pilgrimage JOHN MCELROY | JOHN MCELROY

Despite rising travel costs, Pilgrimage Director Canon John Flaherty said, the number of pilgrims is very high this year. He expressed a great debt of gratitude owed to the many parishes across the Archdiocese of Dublin who support the pilgrimage financially and by their prayers in what is known as the Associate Membership, saying:

It is because of these parishioners’ generosity that we are able to part or fully subsidize the fares of sick pilgrims who otherwise would not be able to travel.

14 doctors and 45 nurses accompanied the pilgrims to Lourdes JOHN MCELROY | JOHN MCELROY

77 years since the first pilgrimage

Remarkably, it is 77 years since the first Archdiocese of Dublin pilgrimage to Lourdes, with only a few years missed. The pilgrimage has taken place almost every year since 1949, although in 1953 a rail strike in France forced the pilgrimage to be cancelled, and in 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Dublin group from traveling.

During the COVID-19 years, however, a virtual pilgrimage was organized, with ceremonies held in churches in the Archdiocese of Dublin dedicated to Our Lady and to St. Bernadette. Would-be pilgrims and associates were linked by webcam to these churches when travel to the shrine in Lourdes was not permissible. A smaller pilgrimage group traveled in September 2022, but with no assisted sick pilgrims.

Flaherty said, “The pilgrimage is continuing to show signs of growth in all sections. We are hoping that over the next few years the numbers will rise again to pre-COVID numbers of more than 150 sick pilgrims. Our number of volunteer doctors, nurses, and helpers this year far exceeds our expectations.”

Archbishop Farrell accompanied the pilgrims and helpers to Lourdes JOHN MCELROY | JOHN MCELROY

Five days in Lourdes

The pilgrims began their stay with an opening Mass celebrated by Archbishop Farrell September 4 at the Grotto in Lourdes, followed by a full program of liturgies and other events, ending with a closing Mass on Monday, September 7, to honor the Vigil of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — Our Lady’s birthday.

Archbishop Farrell expressed his welcome and thanks to all the pilgrims, including those who would accompany them from afar with prayers and support, saying: