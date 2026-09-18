Are push-ups a remedy for the sins you can’t kick?

You have to have a plan; just hoping you'll do better next time isn't enough.

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"I love you Lord with all my strength ...."

This prayer is a part of the first commandment that Jesus gave us, yet it's one I often forget. So lately, I've been muttering it each morning while trying to do full body push-ups -- rather than push-ups on my knees. I set the goal to accomplish five by my upcoming 50th birthday (one for each decade I've circled the sun) after reading about the benefits to muscle tone, posture, and caloric burn.

I must admit I also want to master full body push-ups to impress my college-aged sons who are fitness enthusiasts. Exercise has become a fun point of connection for us. Currently, they can do countless repetitions while I've maxed out at two full-body push-ups -- on a good day.

So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across the following post about a priest assigning the penance of 25 push-ups to stave off temptation. I couldn't wait to share it with my sons!

The message, shared on Facebook by the Father Dan Reehil Community, appears to deal specifically with sins of the flesh associated with internet porn, but I think it applies to all sorts of temptation. Personally, I'm applying it to my weakness for candy bars and potato chips.

Keep in mind the Church has long taught that people sin because of the "world, the flesh, and the devil" -- not just because of the devil or demonic activity. Father Dan Reehil is an exorcist, so demonic influence is his focus here (paraphrased).

'"What are you going to do differently next time?" I ask [after confession].

Nine times out of 10 they say, "I don't know."

So, I reply, "Oh, you're just hoping you'll do better?"

Then I explain why hoping never works: "It's a demon trying to hook you. You have to have a plan. You have to be ready before the attack. Rule number one is simple. The phone does not come into the bedroom.

And if you forget, and the phone is lying there, and the sinful thought arrives anyway, here is what you do: Get up and do 25 push-ups. Don't pray about it. Don't lie there arguing with it. Get up, put your body on the floor, and count. By the 25th, three things will have happened. You'll be tired. The thought will be gone. And you will just have replaced a bad habit with a good one."

While constructive and refreshing, Fr. Dan's advice is nothing new. Many great saints have gone to legendary lengths to avoid sins of the flesh. St. Francis of Assisi was known to throw his body in the snow to put his sexual temptations on ice. St. Benedict of Nursia did the same by rolling around in a thornbush. And St. Thomas Aquinas once chased away a prostitute who was trying to tempt him by waving a smoldering stick at her.

Sacred scripture also encourages such vigilance.

The book of Ecclesiastes teaches that "Idleness has taught much evil." St. Mark encourages us to "Watch and pray, that you may not enter into temptation; the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak." And St. Paul emphasizes the importance of self control in his letter to the Corinthians: "I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified."

As previously mentioned, Father Dan Reehil is the diocesan exorcist for Nashville. He is also the pastor of St. Catherine of Siena parish in Columbia, Tennessee. He hosts the nationally broadcasted radio show Battle Ready on Maria Radio that deals with a wide variety of Catholic topics, specifically spiritual warfare.