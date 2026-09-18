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Tommy Tighe’s new book, I’m Depressed Now What: St. Dymphna’s Guide to Building Your Depression Playbook stems from his professional experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist as well as his own experiences after the tragic loss of his son. From recognizing signs of depression to identifying triggers and how to deal with them, Tighe’s playbook breaks out step-by-step ways to cope with depression in an accessible, active way.

God wants us to access help

Tighe explains that the book strives to address with compassion and love “feelings of self-doubt and negativity” not only in one’s immediate circumstances, but also in the spiritual life. The book serves as an encouragement to “those of us suffering, to know that we are not alone and that depression is not the result of a personal failure. Help is out there and God wants us to access that help.”

And while there are practical tips for anyone facing depression, spirituality is also seamlessly integrated into the playbook.

“Our spirituality plays a big part in our understanding of suffering, peace, and hope. We can't leave our spirituality at the door when working on our mental health. Our Catholic faith has so much to offer when it comes to our understanding of the experience of depression, first and foremost that even when we can't feel God's presence, God is there holding us in a calm peace that transcends anything that we might be experiencing in the moment.”

Now what?

Tighe writes that while therapy can provide needed insight into depression, sometimes people don’t take the next step. His book strives to answer what he calls the “now what” moment. “The now what point of mental-health therapy is the make-or-break moment -- because while insight is wonderful and powerful and a relief to your plagued mind, it doesn’t fix your problems. You have to work on the now what of your situation.”

“Now what?” isn’t the only question Tighe answers throughout the playbook. In fact, the whole book is structured with questions people might ask about depression. Each section is centered around a question to God, such as “Lord, if you love me, why do you let me feel like this?” and “Lord, do you want me to suffer?”

Following these raw questions are practical ones such as “How do I find the motivation to go out when I just want to stay in bed all day?” “How do I tell loved ones I’m struggling without pushing them away?”

Tighe then provides down-to-earth responses to these questions with coping strategies to try. He comments, “Coping skills aren't a one-size fits all type of solution. Some may find walking in nature helpful, others may not. Some may find journaling helpful, others may not. For myself, I have really leaned into mindfulness meditation with a focus on practices presented to us in our Catholic mystical tradition and this has deeply helped me surround myself with the understanding that my present mood and situation do not have the authority to name who I am.”

Supporting depressed family members or friends

Many people are affected by depression, and not only those who live with it. Loved ones often wonder where to start with offering helpful support to family or friends who are struggling.

Tighe’s advice is rooted in a Catholic understanding of the human person, integrated with some practical tips:

Be willing to sit with your friend or family member and listen to how they're feeling. Be willing to help them remember they have dignity and worth no matter what. Our dignity isn't dependent on what we can accomplish, how many tasks we can juggle at one time, or anything like that -- our dignity isn't dependent on anything other than the love of God which stays with us no matter what. If your friend or family member is open to seeking help with their mental health, be willing to be an advocate for them -- reaching out for help can be difficult and it's so great when we can help others get connected to the wellness God desperately wants them to have.