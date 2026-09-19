Not what, but who and how: Leo launches review in Rome

Pope Leo XIV calls on the Diocese of Rome to engage in “authentic discernment” by prioritizing personal encounters over organizational tasks, with Mary Magdalene as guide.
“Every pastoral activity should start again from here: not so much by asking ourselves ‘what’ to do, but rather ‘whom’ to encounter and ‘how.’”
Speaking before the assembly of the Diocese of Rome, gathered at the Lateran Basilica on September 18, Pope Leo XIV launched a period of “authentic discernment.” This process is meant to “recognize what must be maintained, valued, corrected, abandoned, or started,” with particular attention to young people and the social realities of Rome.