World Youth Day Seoul prep draws from around the world

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About 400 delegates, representing more than 100 countries, met in Seoul last week for the Second International Preparatory Meeting for World Youth Day 2027, to be held in the South Korean capital. The meeting, which ran from September 14-17, was convened by the Vatican's Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, headed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, and the Seoul World Youth Day organizing committee.

As Mark Saludes of LiCASnews reported:

Participants included representatives of bishops’ conferences and related organizations from Africa, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, as well as delegates from about 160 dioceses, religious congregations, and Catholic movements. ... The meeting allowed participants to review preparations for Seoul 2027, exchange experiences from previous gatherings, and discuss the pastoral legacy, challenges, and future opportunities of World Youth Day.

On the first day, participants listened to talks and were invited to reflect on the meaning of World Youth Day. "The pilgrimage of World Youth Day begins today," Cardinal Farrell told them. That night, attendees from around the world enjoyed a K-Culture night, featuring popular Korean games, traditional dances, and of course K-Pop music.

Korean dioceses welcome the world to WYD

September 15 highlighted the hospitality of Korea's local dioceses in a Diocesan Expo that showcased local history, landmarks and attractions, and plans for welcoming WYD 2027 attendees.

FIDES' Pascale Rizk spoke to enthusiastic participants in the Expo:

“It was a fantastic event, giving us the opportunity to introduce our diocese and meet in person delegates from different countries who will come to visit us next year,” said Aran Kim, a delegate representing the Diocese of Andong, who had already traveled to Rome in 2024 for the traditional handover of the WYD Cross and the Salus Populi Romani Icon. “I love meeting new people and chatting with them, so it was a real joy to present our region and promote the DID to international visitors who showed an interest in Andong,” Aran added.

Sister Ester Palma, who has been serving in the Diocese of Daejeon, South Korea, for nearly 20 years, added:

“At our stand, we had the opportunity to meet representatives from Cambodia, Mongolia, Ethiopia, and France ..., with whom we were able to discuss their participation in the diocesan phase of WYD, since they had already registered with our diocese for the event ... Representatives from participating countries such as Mauritius, Costa Rica, Paraguay, India and Malaysia also stopped by to ask for information. Although the language barrier can certainly be felt at events of this kind, the diocesan representatives made great efforts to communicate with the international delegates.”

World Youth Day: Different backgrounds, one mission

A high point of the conference was a Mass celebrated in English on September 16 at Myeongdong Cathedral, presided over by Seoul Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung and accompanied by the WYD Seoul 2027 Choir and Orchestra. Archbishop Chung reflected on the different backgrounds but united desire of participants "to carry the joy and hope of Christ to young people." The archbishop urged participants in the conference to return home eager to share their experiences and to firm up their plans for WYD.

“The 2027 Seoul World Youth Day is a pilgrimage prepared by the whole Church and walked together by the whole Church,” he said.

Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee, General Coordinator of Seoul WYD 2027, echoed those words at the closing Mass on September 17. “As we conclude this time together, we are now given a mission and return to our respective places,” he said.

“Let us pray for our young people. Let us walk with them and encourage them. Let us become people who open our hearts to God, open our hearts to one another, and open our hearts to the world,” he said.