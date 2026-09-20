Pope Leo prays for Somalia, as weather compounds violence

"I hope for the generous involvement of the international community, so that our brothers and sisters may not lack the necessary assistance."

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"With great concern, I am following the humanitarian crisis unfolding in certain areas of Somalia, where acts of violence and extreme weather events are exacerbating the already precarious living conditions of the population, particularly of women and children. I hope for the generous involvement of the international community, so that our brothers and sisters may not lack the necessary assistance."

This was Pope Leo's appeal after praying the midday Angelus on September 20.

Somalia has long been suffering the risk of starvation. Doctors Without Borders noted that "4.4 million Somalis faced critical levels of food insecurity in 2025, according to UN estimates, including 1.85 million children under 5."

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A lack of international humanitarian aid has made the situation worse. The United States was once a primary supporter of assistance to Somalia but has changed that policy. However this week, the US did agree to give the United Nations another ​year to wind down its support for African peacekeepers in Somalia.

The El Niño weather system is expected to cause dramatic effects this year in the country.