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According to weather and travel reports, the places listed here are expected to be some of the top spots for viewing fall color now through early October. If you plan to catch the natural beauty, we’ve included suggested Catholic sites for a side of spiritual enrichment along the way.

Or make a pilgrimage the priority and enjoy God’s natural beauty as a bonus!

This Fall Foliage map tracks estimated fall color peak timing and daily foliage reports for the continental United States. The Farmers’ Almanac online also has a handy slider tool to see where and when color is progressing.

1 Green Mountains in northern Vermont

With options for beautiful fall drives or hikes near the Stowe region in Northern Vermont, visit Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, built thanks to the urging of Maria von Trapp.

Von Trapp Family Lodge and Resort Farm is open to day visitors. You can even visit the von Trapp Chapel, which was built by Werner von Trapp — the fourth child of the Captain and his first wife — to honor World War II soldiers.

Depending on where you are or travel through Vermont, here are other notable Catholic sites in Vermont.

Wikipedia

2 Pine Creek Gorge, also known as Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon

Colton Point State Park gives primary access to the west of this rugged natural landscape. Leonard Harrison State Park borders the gorge on the east.

Some 80 miles to the west, accessible via Pennsylvania’s Route 44 — known as the “Highway to the Stars” — is the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, New York. Part of the Enchanted Mountains Catholic Community, the church dates back to 1850. Notably, it was the church where famed WWII hero and POW Louis Zamperini (subject of the book and movie Unbroken) was baptized in 1917.

3 Tunnel of Trees, Northwestern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Michigan’s scenic 20-mile-long M-119 between Petoskey and Cross Village is called the “Tunnel of Trees.” Considered one of the most scenic stretches of highway in America, the narrow and winding tree-canopied road is also home to sites important to the Catholic history of the Great Lakes.

Visit the world’s largest crucifix at the Cross in the Woods Shrine en route to Petoskey. There you can visit St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission Church, the city’s oldest building and the first church built by request of missionary priest (later Bishop) Frederic Baraga, whose work reinvigorated missions founded by Jesuit blackrobes in the 18th century.

Stop at St. Ignatius Church near Good Hart and then make the walking tour in Cross village, which includes 10 historic sites.

4 Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina

Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, US-441, the Newfound Gap Road, is an acclaimed iconic fall drive, especially if you also catch a sunset.

Catholic travelers to this most visited national park might attend Mass or pray a Rosary in the outdoor rosary garden at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The parish considers itself a home away from home for visitors and was once considered a site for a “penitential pilgrimage.”

St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, is along Highway 19 running east towards Asheville. Nestled among the mountains, the altar’s backdrop is a wall of glass that overlooks the natural beauty.

The Basilica of St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr, is in the process of extensive renovations, made possible through a preservation grant from the National Park Service. A self-guided tour brochure explains the art and architecture of the minor basilica, whose architect emigrated from Spain and stayed in the area after designing the famous Biltmore House.

5 The Ozarks, Missouri and Arkansas

Although underrated, the Ozarks have multiple spots to enjoy the fall foliage. Since 1985, the National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, has offered a spiritual home to Catholics visiting Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

In Arkansas, the Christ of the Ozarks is a sight to see, with something for everyone, from the Great Passion Play performances scheduled through November to biking and hiking trails, museums and a petting zoo.

Christ of the Ozarks Wikipedia

6 Western Montana and Glacier National Park

West of Glacier National Park, the Bitterroot Valley provides a prime destination for fall beauty. St. Ignatius Mission Church features incredible painted murals dating back to the turn of the 20th century.

Further south, Our Lady of the Rockies is a non-denominational shrine with a Marian statue that stands 90 feet tall. Tours are only scheduled through early October.

Historic St. Mary’s Mission is also in the region. The site of the earliest pioneer settlement in Montana, the church and its on-site museum recently announced expansion projects.

7 Columbia River Gorge along the Washington and Oregon state border

Another top destination for scenic fall outings is the Columbia River Scenic Highway heading east from Portland, Oregon. Providing pilgrims refuge right in the city of Portland, The Grotto at the National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother offers a place for prayer and reception of the sacraments.

If you’re looking for an even quieter spot for sanctuary with God and nature, visit the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist Center in Bridal Veil, Oregon. On the Washington side, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is also near St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Salmon, with historic Franciscan ties.

8 Lake Tahoe Region, California and Nevada

Hope Valley, south of Lake Tahoe, is considered the best spot for seasonal sightseeing. For those wanting something quieter and less crowded, the Tahoe East Shore Trail thrills hikers and bikers with amazing views in Incline Village. The town’s only Catholic Church, St. Francis of Assisi, was the first church built on the north end of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Less than an hour away, in Reno, Nevada, St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral’s sanctuary is called “in itself a sermon on the Blessed Sacrament.” Southeast of the city, Saint Mary in the Mountains is described as the grand champion of Nevada’s historic churches.

9 Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico

Colorado isn’t the only place for catching a glimpse of the golden aspen forests in fall. Visiting northern New Mexico combines breathtaking vistas with vibrant Catholic history and pilgrimage sites. The area boasts multiple scenic byways.

The Aspen Vista Trail northeast of Santa Fe provides hikers with easy trails and peak views. The trailhead is off of Highway 475, which starts near historic sites such as the 18th-century Cristo Rey Catholic Church, the Cross of the Martyrs, Santa Fe’s renowned 17th-century San Miguel Chapel and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Downtown you’ll also find the Santuario, the first and oldest church in the U.S. dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

If you make the drive north towards Taos, a visit to the “Lourdes of the West” at the Santuario de Chimayo and Chapel of the Holy Child is worth the short detour.

10 OR Chart your own course!

If none of these locations is within driving distance, plan your own faith and fall foliage tour simply by searching for Catholic shrines, sites, and historic churches and compare with tools provided at the beginning of this article. You just might be surprised to discover how many sacred spaces are close to home!