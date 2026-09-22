Blood drive grows with creative twist: a miraculous patron

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At 10:04 am on September 19, just before Mass for the Feast of St. Januarius began, the Cathedral of Naples, Italy, announced that the blood of their city’s principal patron had, indeed, liquified once again. A translation of the original post in Italian read:

“The Blood of Saint Gennaro has liquefied. At 10:04 the solemn announcement took place. The miracle has repeated itself on the day of the solemnity of our Patron, and the #chiesadinapoli is grateful together with the whole city. We entrust to #sangennaro Naples and the Neapolitans, in every part of the world: their struggles, their hopes, their waits. Thanks to those who prayed with us in the Cathedral and to those who followed us live.”

In anticipation of this recurring miracle, the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, shared in a press release that, on September 19, they would begin their third annual diocese-wide blood drive. Beginning on the feast of St. Januarius, patron saint of blood banks, the collection will continue through December 16.

Courtesy of Diocese of Allentown

That date of the recurring miracle marks the 1631 eruption of Mount Vesuvius. According to legendary accounts, the lava flow was stopped by the 3rd-century martyr’s encapsulated blood. In very Catholic fashion, it's natural that this saint would now be the patron of blood banks.

Find out more about the saint and his liquefying blood here:

The diocesan blood drive is being conducted in partnership with Miller-Keystone Blood Center. In 2025, 821 units of blood were collected, a 40% increase over the previous year, with 63 parishes and schools throughout the Diocese participating.

This is the third year for the diocesan-wide blood drive. It began after a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Orefield, Pennsylvania, who organizes regular blood drives at his parish, wondered how more parishes might get involved. He contacted Bishop Alfred A. Schlert and proposed the idea.

That parishioner, John Fitzpatrick, also happens to be the State Deputy for the Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus. A tireless promoter of blood donation, he has given 92 gallons of his own blood over the past 26 years.

Courtesy of Diocese of Allentown

Bishop Schlert is also a devoted blood donor. He was a 19-year-old seminarian the first time he donated blood. Many of his classmates were volunteering to donate during a local drive. “It’s a very charitable way of serving those in need,” he shared with Aleteia. “Blood cannot be manufactured or replaced; it can only come from individuals willing to give of themselves for others.”

Even the popes have encouraged blood donation:

The Diocese of Allentown’s campaign comes amid a national shortage. According to Miller-Keystone, many blood centers nationwide are operating with a one- to two-day inventory. Commentary and statistics shared at the MKBC’s website highlight the need:

Your donation is crucial, as we rely solely on donors like you. Just 5% of people donate blood, yet someone in the US needs a transfusion every 2 seconds.



By donating at least 3 times a year, we can prevent shortages. Statistics indicate that over 25% of us will need blood at least once in our lifetime. Your blood today might be your lifeline tomorrow.

For 2026, all 78 parishes and 6 diocesan high schools of Allentown planned to participate. Final numbers and donation results won’t be available un the end of the year.

Courtesy of Diocese of Allentown

Each year, before the campaign opens, Bishop Schlert blesses medallions that will be provided to donors who provide their parish’s sponsor code at the time of their appointment. Prayer cards and magnets are available to donors who have previously received a medallion or who prefer one of those instead.