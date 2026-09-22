The Global Rosary for Peace invites Catholics from around the world to unite on a single day to pray the Rosary for peace.

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October is a month traditionally associated with the Rosary, as the Church celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on October 7. Often this coincides with a papal appeal for peace, as the world continues to be engulfed in a variety of wars.

Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly urged the world to pray for peace, calling all Catholics to dedicate their prayers for peace in the world.

In response to this call, Holy Cross Family Ministries (HCFM) launched last year an initiative, "Global Rosary for Peace," which had great success in gathering a large number of people around the world in praying for peace.

HCFM's founder, Venerable Patrick Peyton, was a big promoter of the Rosary during his life and once said, "The Rosary has saved the world in the past, it will save the world now by saving the family."

He is best known for popularizing the saying, "The family that prays together, stays together."

Preparation for October 22

October 22, the feast of St. John Paul II, has been set for the Global Rosary for Peace, but Catholics are invited to take part in a several-week journey of preparation that is underway.

According to the official website,

"Start each day with an inspiring daily reflection drawing on the wisdom of heroic defenders of the family and the Rosary, including Saint John Paul II, Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Saint Padre Pio, Blessed Fulton Sheen, and Venerable Patrick Peyton."

Throughout the time of preparation Catholics are, "Explor(ing) the lives of 63 extraordinary witnesses who defended the family in times of crisis."