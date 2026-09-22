This week! Celebrate Fulton Sheen with kids

If you’re a parent or educator wanting to explain this incredible historic moment to your kids or students, check out these fun resources.

Copy link Archive article share on :

Thursday, September 24, Archbishop Fulton Sheen will become the first American-born bishop and first television host to be declared Blessed, the third of four steps toward being canonized a saint.

One of the world’s first “televangelists,” who used the new-at-the-time media of television to spread the Gospel, he joins just a tiny handful of American-born saints and blesseds. Some readers might remember watching his highly popular show, Life Is Worth Living, which drew some 30 million viewers each week for much of the 1950s and garnered him an Emmy award in 1952.

This Thursday in St. Louis, Catholics from all over the world will gather for the historic milestone of his beatification. You might be planning a trip there yourself—and if you are, please come say hi to the Aleteia team!

If you’re heading to the beatification with your children or grandchildren, or if you’re a parent or educator wanting to explain this incredible historic moment to your kids or students, we’ve got you covered. Check out these fantastic resources below to bring home the wonder and awe of this occasion to children.

1 “Teaching with Fulton Sheen” Activities (Free)

We’d be remiss not to point you to this fun and engaging activity pack from veteran Catholic teacher Katherine Bogner. She’s put together over 200 pages of content with everything from coloring pages and comic strips to historical timelines and prayers. There’s something for kids of any age!

Our personal favorites are the Marian shrine craft, word search, and bishop miter origami. As we road trip to St. Louis with our families, we plan to use lots of these fun printables!

2 Fulton Sheen Coloring Book ($10)

Straight from the new Fulton Sheen Museum in Peoria, check out this story, prayer and activity book based on the life of Blessed Fulton Sheen.

3 Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Printable PDF Activity Pack ($5.08)

Created to celebrate his historic beatification on September 24, 2026, this printable activity pack helps children learn about one of America’s most beloved Catholic bishops while commemorating this once-in-a-generation milestone for the Church.

4 OSV’s Fulton Sheen Activity Printable (Free)

As the Church celebrates the life and witness of Fulton J. Sheen, help young Catholics discover who he was, why he devoted his life to Jesus, and what his example can teach us about becoming holy, with this free Fulton Sheen activity download for kids.

5 Fulton Sheen Keepsakes (Varied)

Besides activities and learning, a very fun way for kids to get to know this saintly bishop is through play. Children might enjoy this Fulton Sheen stuffed doll or softie figure, a Fulton Sheen t-shirt, a Fulton Sheen lapel pin (great for backpacks!) or a Fulton Sheen wooden block figure.

You will find many of these items and plenty more at the Beatification Expo on September 24, so be sure to check out the vendors there as well.