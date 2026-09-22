“Year of Padre Pio” for milestone anniversary

Padre Pio is one of the most beloved saints of the 20th century, and The National Centre for Padre Pio has big plans for his canonization anniversary.

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St. Padre Pio was a humble Franciscan friar who became one of the most beloved saints of the 20th century, and in 2027, it will be 25 years since his canonization.

The National Centre for Padre Pio is honoring the milestone with a full year of celebrations, leading up to the canonization anniversary on June 16, 2027.

Located in beautiful Barto, Pennsylvania, the National Centre for Padre Pio is a scenic destination designed to evoke the peace and prayerfulness of Padre Pio’s spirit. Built to resemble Padre Pio’s friary in San Giovanni Rontondo, Italy, the Centre includes a magnificent chapel, a full museum filled with cultural and religious relics, and a votive candle garden with prayer intentions from around the world.

One of the biggest celebrations will be the commemoration of St. Padre Pio’s feast day, coming up this week on Wednesday, September 23.

“We began what we’re calling the Year of Saint Pio on June 16, 2026, and it will continue through June 16, 2027, the 25th anniversary of Padre Pio’s canonization,” said Nicholas Salkowski, Director of Operations at the National Centre for Padre Pio, in an interview with Aleteia. “Throughout the year, we’re giving people many different opportunities to encounter Padre Pio — not simply to learn about him historically, but to experience the spirituality that was at the center of his life.”

Events planned in the coming year

While the National Centre regularly offers special Masses, days of prayer, opportunities for Confession, Eucharistic Adoration, Rosary processions, relic veneration, spiritual talks, retreats, pilgrimages and other devotional programs—you can see all of these at the Centre’s events calendar—this “Year of Saint Pio” will include many special celebrations, including the following:

Nine-Day Novena of Masses to Saint Pio from September 14 through September 22

Feast Day Celebration with Masses, outdoor processions, and Blessing of the Roses on September 23

Holy Relics Exposition from November 5 through November 8, 2026, with more than 600 major relics of saints and blesseds of the Catholic Church available for veneration

Weekend commemorating the anniversary of Padre Pio’s beatification on May 1 and 2, 2027, with conferences offered by Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, and an opportunity to receive a plenary indulgence on May 2

Weekend retreat on May 15 and 16, 2027, led by Catholic evangelist Jesse Romero, with the goal of “strengthening people in their Catholic faith and giving them practical spiritual formation that they can take home with them”

Anniversary retreat on June 14 and 15, 2027, led by Fr. William Casey, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, “focused on remaining steadfast in the faith amid the challenges of our times”

The culmination of the whole year with the 25th anniversary of Padre Pio’s canonization on June 16, 2027, a major day of prayer and celebration at the National Centre, with the opportunity for those who attend Mass at the Center to receive a plenary indulgence

“While June 16 is the actual anniversary, our goal was never to limit this to one day,” Salkowski said. “We wanted to give people an entire year to rediscover Padre Pio, deepen their faith and, hopefully, draw closer to Christ through his example.”

Padre Pio's message today

Salkowski also answered a few questions from Aleteia about St. Pio and his legacy.

Why is the message of Padre Pio and his life so important today, especially with this 25th anniversary?

People are searching for peace and hope. We live in a world with a lot of anxiety, division, loneliness and uncertainty, and Padre Pio experienced tremendous suffering and hardship in his own life. But he never lost his trust in God. Padre Pio always pointed people toward Christ. He encouraged prayer, Confession, the Eucharist and devotion to the Blessed Mother. People are often fascinated by the extraordinary parts of his life — the stigmata, miracles and healings — but his real message was much simpler: Pray, trust God, stay close to the Sacraments and never lose hope. That message is just as important today as it was during his lifetime.

What is the most important thing you would want people to know about Padre Pio and this anniversary?