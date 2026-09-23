American St. Augustine expert wins 2026 Ratzinger Prize

Cavadini, who earned his doctorate at Yale University, is a theologian, medievalist, and professor. He’s best known for his long career at the University of Notre Dame. The father of seven has established himself as an influential figure in Catholic intellectual life in the United States. His work focuses particularly on patristic theology and on the theology of St. Augustine.

The Vatican’s Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Foundation announced on September 22 that this year’s prestigious Ratzinger Prize will be awarded to John C. Cavadini, an American theologian at the University of Notre Dame. Pope Leo XIV will present the award during a December 19 audience at the Apostolic Palace.

John C. Cavadini, a theology professor at the University of Notre Dame, will receive the award from Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on December 19.

Serving the Church

A member of Notre Dame’s faculty since 1990, the 72-year-old scholar still teaches theology at the university. He served as chair of the theology department from 1997 to 2010, becoming the first layperson to hold the position.

From 2000 to 2026, he directed the McGrath Institute for Church Life. Under his leadership, the institute developed numerous pastoral and catechetical programs for schools and parishes. In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him to a five-year term on the International Theological Commission.

In an interview with I.MEDIA, Father Roberto Regoli, president of the Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation, described the laureate as an “intellectual engaged in the ecclesial domain.” He noted Cavadini’s focus on bridging universities and dioceses in the United States, as well as his commitment to “making the faith accessible.”

Fr. Regoli also emphasized the relevance of Cavadini's work in patristics for understanding the contemporary world. He highlighted the professor's writings on St. Augustine, which serve as a “bridge between Benedict XVI and Leo XIV.”