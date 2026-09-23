American St. Augustine expert wins 2026 Ratzinger Prize

John C. Cavadini, a theology professor at the University of Notre Dame, will receive the award from Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on December 19.
The Vatican’s Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Foundation announced on September 22 that this year’s prestigious Ratzinger Prize will be awarded to John C. Cavadini, an American theologian at the University of Notre Dame. Pope Leo XIV will present the award during a December 19 audience at the Apostolic Palace.
Cavadini, who earned his doctorate at Yale University, is a theologian, medievalist, and professor. He’s best known for his long career at the University of Notre Dame. The father of seven has established himself as an influential figure in Catholic intellectual life in the United States. His work focuses particularly on patristic theology and on the theology of St. Augustine.