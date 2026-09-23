Link here: How to watch Archbishop Sheen’s beatification

The events will be live-streamed and Aleteia will be bringing you behind-the-scenes.

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Get behind-the-scenes stories from the beatification celebrations by joining Aleteia on our Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as at aleteia.org.

To watch the livestream, tune into EWTN here.

The Mass is at 2 pm in St. Louis, corresponding to 9 pm in Rome, Italy.