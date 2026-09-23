Where can you watch Fulton Sheen’s famous TV show online?

If you are curious and want to watch, either for the first time or to relive a memory, Fulton Sheen's popular TV show is available on at least three platforms.

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Many Americans cherish fond memories of watching Fulton J. Sheen on his weekly television show, Life is Worth Living, which originally aired between 1952 - 1957, and was later revived during the 1960s as The Fulton Sheen Program.

It was extremely popular at the time, with a viewership estimated to be around 30 million viewers per week. It is regarded as the most watched religious show ever to air on broadcast television.

After the final show aired in 1968, reruns of his television show could still be seen up through the 1990s. His magnetism remained very attractive, even to a non-religious audience.

For those who did not grow up during this time period, it takes a little more effort to watch his programs, but it is still possible to enjoy the wit, humor and wisdom of Fulton Sheen in the 21st century.

Here are three primary platforms where you can enjoy his shows.

Fulton Sheen TV

The Fulton J. Sheen Company, Inc. owns the licensing rights to all of his television episodes and they can be streamed on its new website and app, which can be downloaded on every app store or through Amazon.

EWTN

Many Catholics have come to know Fulton Sheen's TV programs through EWTN and its weekly broadcast of Life is Worth Living. His programs are still available each week, as well as on the EWTN website and YouTube channel.

FORMED

Selected episodes are also available on the Augustine Institute's FORMED platform, which many parishes pay for their parishioners to have free access to.