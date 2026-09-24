Cardinal Tagle’s homily at Fulton Sheen beatification

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Cardinal Luis Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, represented Pope Leo XIV at the beatification of Fulton Sheen this September 24 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Concelebrating the Mass with more than 1,000 priests and nearly 90 bishops, the cardinal delivered a homily that, as was typical of Archbishop Sheen himself, combined humor and depth.

You can watch the full video here:

Here are a few lines from the homily. A full transcript will be provided here soon.

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I bring to you the paternal greetings of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who rejoices at the beatification of his fellow countryman, his fellow Illinoisan, and brother bishop. Let us pray for the Holy Father's pastoral visit to France which starts tomorrow. ...

Among many of his virtues and ministries, two stand out. His being an evangelizer or proclaimer of the Gospel and his being a missionary shepherd. ...

[S]ome of us might be wondering what is Blessed, or blessed or fortunate or happy, about proclaiming the Gospel and going on mission. Many of the evangelizers and missionaries from the beginnings of the Church up to our time have suffered rejection, even persecution. So why declare Fulton Sheen a Blessed? ...