Incredible little-known details of the Sheen beatification

Fulton Sheen's beatification was filled with lots of clever, thoughtful little details. Here are just a few of the special touches at the gathering.

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It felt like every Catholic in America was at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Thursday, September 24, for the historic beatification of Blessed Fulton Sheen.

The beatification was filled with lots of clever, thoughtful little details arranged by the organizers, who worked hard for months to put together the glorious event.

Here are just a few of the remarkable details and numbers behind the massive gathering.

Special “Blessed Sheen” touches

Blessed Fulton Sheen’s signature “JMJ” for “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph” — which he always wrote at the top of his blackboard during his TV episodes — appeared on the backs of the priestly vestments at the Mass. All 1,000 priests in attendance received the custom vestments as a gift. Priests from Blessed Sheen's home diocese of Peoria had a gold detail on their vestment collars.

Priests received custom JMJ vestments at the beatification Mass of Blessed Fulton Sheen. Aleteia

Monsignor Jason Gray, a canon lawyer and priest who serves as the executive director of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Foundation and led the formal investigation into the miracle attributed to Sheen, brought a very special relic: Blessed Fulton Sheen’s zucchetto (a bishop’s red cap). Meanwhile Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria, Sheen’s home diocese, wore Sheen’s own pectoral cross for the occasion.

Volunteers across the country hand-crafted 75,000 custom rosaries for the event. Blessed Fulton Sheen was the national director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, an international Catholic association that supports missionaries in developing areas worldwide, and in this role he famously designed the World Mission Rosary, which uses five colors to represent the five different continents of the world. Each mystery has a different color and is intended for a different prayer intention. To honor his legacy, volunteers spent months leading up to the event making these custom rosaries to distribute to the faithful to pray at the Dome in St. Louis.

50,000 from around the world

Monsignor Gray shared the event statistics in a pre-Mass press conference, saying:

We have 89 bishops who have registered today. We have 1,000 priests who have signed up, and then religious and seminarians — both about 850 each, and then about 260 deacons.

Aleteia

Besides more than 1,000 priests concelebrating, lay people came from all over the world, especially from the United States. Gray said:

The last time I ran the report on this, we had 49 states represented … almost every state in the United States. We've also had over 10 countries that I've seen when going through the ticket numbers. I'm consistently impressed by the devotion in Italy, in Poland, and in Brazil… One of the readings today will be in Portuguese, and that was chosen specifically because there's such a large Brazilian devotion… Sheen's books have been translated into those local languages, and I think that's how they've come to really experience him. And they speak with such fondness and passion, especially if they're willing to take the effort to make an international trip to be present for an event like this.

Several other languages were included in the beatification Mass, either in readings or in the prayers of the faithful, including Spanish, Chinese, French, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Walking around the Expo and other conference events, dozens of religious orders could be seen in attendance. Many children named “Fulton” were present too, as parents could be heard calling the name throughout the venue — a name that may soon become even more popular with the beatification of Fulton Sheen.

More special details

The miracle baby: James Fulton Engstrom, who was stillborn in 2010 but miraculously restored to total health through the prayers of Fulton Sheen, carried up and presented the first-class relic of Blessed Fulton Sheen during the beatification Mass.

Hosted in an NFL stadium: To accommodate the massive crowds in attendance, organizers opted to hold the event in The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, a former NFL stadium. A beautiful sanctuary area was set up for the event, with a screen depicting a vaulted and star-studded church ceiling and a replica of Sheen’s TV set.

Pope Leo XIV connection: The Holy Father, who was born and raised in Chicago, actually watched Archbishop Sheen’s television program himself as a child. Sheen’s televised lectures greatly affected the boy, and recently Pope Leo honored his witness, saying, “Archbishop Sheen was a light of faith, hope, and love that shone through the radio and television media for decades.”

A saint for today

Blessed Fulton Sheen was a popular media personality many decades ago. Why is his story and his ministry through the screen so relevant today?

In an era where anyone with a social media account essentially can have his or her own “television show,” his witness has never been more important. Any person today can reach countless viewers through social media, but what does it look like to do that with prudence, wisdom, and a healthy sense of perspective? Blessed Sheen shows how to reach millions of people through digital media without losing sight of what’s most important.

“That was one question that came up early on,” said Monsignor Gray. “Who's going to care? All the people who knew him when his program was on are very old. But we've discovered young people are inspired by Sheen because he's a voice of integrity that inspires people who did not know him in life, but have discovered him in the years since.”

Bishop Tylka said in the press conference how much the event meant to everyone involved: