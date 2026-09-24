Prayer for the canonization of Fulton Sheen

"He has written and spoken well of Your Divine Son, Jesus Christ, and was a true instrument of the Holy Spirit in touching the hearts of countless people."

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While we celebrate the beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen this September 24, we are already invited to pray for the culmination of his cause, a possible eventual canonization.

Here is a prayer provided by the Cause. You can find more languages at the link.

Heavenly Father, source of all holiness, You raise up within the Church in every age men and women who serve with heroic love and dedication. You have blessed Your Church through the life and ministry of Your faithful servant, Archbishop Fulton J Sheen. He has written and spoken well of Your Divine Son, Jesus Christ, and was a true instrument of the Holy Spirit in touching the hearts of countless people. If it be according to Your Will, for the honor and glory of the Most Holy Trinity and for the salvation of souls, we ask You to move the Church to proclaim him a saint. We ask this prayer through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen. Imprimatur: +Most Reverend Daniel R. Jenky, C.S.C., Bishop of Peoria

Miracle?

According to Church leaders at the beatification ceremonies, there are already possible miracles being considered for the canonization. See more about this at video below.