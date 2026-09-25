Flying to France, Pope Leo addresses US issues

From freedom of the press to college basketball, Pope Leo weighs in on issues making headlines in the USA.

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Popes are surrounded by one of the world's most robust advisory and diplomatic systems, meaning that they are able to stay well versed in current events, despite having the entire globe to watch over. Natural disasters, tragic accidents, or upticks in violence and conflict are often spotlighted by the Successor of Peter during one of his weekly public audiences -- the Wednesday general audience or the Sunday midday Angelus. Beyond those occasions, though, a pope only rarely specifically addresses passing current events. An exception is when an apostolic visit means he is surrounded by the international press (and in the case of Leo, the press have also gotten access to him sometimes when he leaves Castel Gandolfo on Tuesdays.)

On this September 25, as the Pope was en route to France, various US reporters among the 80 media on the plane, were able to ask Leo about situations at home. This was true for all the reporters of the many countries that join the pope on his travels; the flights to and from the various stops are the best moments for quick interviews and exchanges. For example, today, a reporter from Spain was able to give Pope Leo a cross made from wood that escaped the terrible wildfires that affected much of the country this summer.

Press coverage: All are welcome

A CNN reporter mentioned to Leo the recent conflict between his network and the White House. US President Donald Trump had barred CNN and two other networks from the White House press pool, but in an act of solidarity, other networks then refused to give TV coverage. A judge said the White House decision was unlawful, but as of Friday morning, the situation was still ongoing.

Pope Leo responded to the journalist that he is “very happy that here, you are all welcome."

"Good coverage, I think, is very important," he said, "and that we have it all the way around, for everyone.”

The freedom of the press is, in fact, an important issue for Pope Leo, highlighted in particular by a situation of abuse in Peru, where he worked for decades. Journalists played a key role in uncovering the abuse happening in the now-dissolved group Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV). As bishop of Chiclayo, the future pope met with the journalists and played an active role in the case. As pope, he's already spoken several times about the importance of the press. (See a round-up of these occasions in article below.)

Good news on AI

As the rapid development of AI has been much in the news in the last two weeks, a New York Times journalist asked about that issue.

ISABELLA BONOTTO | AFP

Pope Leo revealed, "Our Vatican Commission, in fact, is in contact with many of the leaders in the AI world, and we are continuing, if you will, the dialogue that I hope to have begun or continued in the encyclical."

Pope Leo's first encyclical was about AI and it has generated discussion throughout the technological world. The cofounder of Anthropic was at the presentation of the document in Rome last year. In fact, the Pope said the AI leaders are "open."

And I think from their perspective, many of them, they're very much open to looking for ways of making sure that AI does not displace or ultimately destroy humanity, but rather be a tool for human beings. Good things are beginning at least.

And how about some hometown basketball?

On a lighter note, a National Catholic Reporter journalist asked the Pope about the upcoming basketball game that will bring his alma mater, Villanova University, to Rome.

The 2026-27 basketball season is due to start with a men's and women's doubleheader in the Eternal City, scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2026 – the feast of All Saints Day. Villanova will face off with another great Catholic college, Notre Dame. Needless to say, all eyes are on the Pope regarding this match-up, but on the plane he found a way to deflect the attention while still seeming to support his team:

"They tell me that the people coming to the match, 90% are from Villanova and 10% Notre Dame, so the voice of the people of God will be very strong on the Villanova side,” the Pope replied.